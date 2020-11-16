From love notes to cellphone addictions: 5 times Somizi spoke about his relationship with Mohale

Somizi and Mohale are one of the country's power couples, securing a new bag nearly every week and filling social media with posts about their relationship.

However, Somizi has also been candid about their relationship, showing fans some of the good and bad of married life.

The pair put on a united front this past weekend amid Sunday World's report that their marriage was on the rocks and Mohale had allegedly moved out of their home.

As their names hit the Twitter trends list over the report, Somizi took to his page to congratulate Mohale on his new Mini Cooper. Mohale responded by thanking his “HubStar”.

From surprise love notes to loved-up anniversary messages and the impact of cellphone addictions, here are five times Somizi has spoken out on their marriage: