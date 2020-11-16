From love notes to cellphone addictions: 5 times Somizi spoke about his relationship with Mohale
Somizi and Mohale are one of the country's power couples, securing a new bag nearly every week and filling social media with posts about their relationship.
However, Somizi has also been candid about their relationship, showing fans some of the good and bad of married life.
The pair put on a united front this past weekend amid Sunday World's report that their marriage was on the rocks and Mohale had allegedly moved out of their home.
As their names hit the Twitter trends list over the report, Somizi took to his page to congratulate Mohale on his new Mini Cooper. Mohale responded by thanking his “HubStar”.
From surprise love notes to loved-up anniversary messages and the impact of cellphone addictions, here are five times Somizi has spoken out on their marriage:
'I feel like there's a lot of things we were not told by newlyweds'
Somizi and Mohale celebrated their first wedding anniversary in September, reflecting on their journey of matrimony so far.
Somizi admitted, without going into detail, that there were things they had not been told to prepare them for marriage, but said he wanted to share these with his fans.
“I feel like there's a lot of things we were not told by newlyweds that could be helpful to anyone who is about to get married, but whatever it is that we have experienced got us to where we are today,” he said in an Instagram post.
He ended his post by gushing over his hubby.
Cellphone addictions
A month earlier, he had a heart-to-heart with fans on Instagram about cellphone addictions, opening up about how it has affected his relationship with Mohale.
He said he was sometimes guilty of not putting his phone down, but also had a conversation with Mohale about him being on his phone “all the time”.
“It’s not even about me feeling neglected. I find it also to be too self-serving. If you are not on Instagram or Twitter or Facebook, you are taking pictures, you are taking selfies. I feel like, yoh, sometimes I wish to be touched like that phone,” he said.
'We are almost there'
Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the launch of their wedding special, Somizi and Mohale: The Union, earlier this year, the couple opened up about life after their wedding.
Somizi said the couple had different tastes but were making it work.
“We are almost there," he said.
“I definitely think our relationship has moved on to the next level. Moving to the next level is never just simple. There's a lot of dynamics involved, to say we are spending the rest of our lives together, what does that now involve? It involves children, it involves putting our finances together, our businesses and more,” Mohale said.
Love notes
Somizi is all about spoiling his bae with surprises, and in 2019 wished his bae a happy Friday with four bouquets of roses and a cute love note.
The letter read: “Happy Friday, baby! Just me. I love you my Mo!”
This is how bae says Happy Friday to me. 😩😭 Thank you Som-G63 @somizi ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/m5rF5TmMv9— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) June 21, 2019
"I’ll forever be attracted to you"
In a post hailing Mohale as his Man Crush Monday on Instagram, Somizi revealed some of his favourite things about his bae.
"Like I always say to you and friends that if there was a World Cup for brains and intelligence I’d send you to represent SA. The first thing that attracted me to you was that. It’s just a bonus that your so good looking.
"I know you hate it when I tell you how gorgeous you are, but what makes me happy is that I’ll forever be attracted to you because even when your physical beauty fades your brains won’t. So we are safe munch. I love you."
'You never think that someone like him can love someone like me genuinely'
The couple's relationship has constantly been under the microscope, with social media trolls often pointing to the 22-year age gap and claiming Mohale was not happy in the relationship.
Somizi hit back at the claims last year, saying he was tired of people who were not his friend or family involving themselves in his private life.
“All of you saying such; you don’t sleep next to me. You don’t wake up next to me. You don’t know how moody and cranky I become. You have never smelled my morning breath. Have you ever wondered why I was attracted to him in the first place.
“Have you ever thought how I would never date my duplicate. How we are completely different people and personalities. How his calm demeanour turns me on.”
He said he was wise enough to know when he was not truly loved.
“Most of you who are busy saying things about him would not hesitate taking his place should the opportunity arise. You never think that someone like him can love someone like me genuinely.
“You always place material gains in everything. And even if that was the reason, so what? Am I complaining? [You're] busy saying he’s using me for money. Hayi suka niyakhathaza,” he added.