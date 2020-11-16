LOL! Lasizwe refusing to split the bill at a restaurant goes viral!

Reality TV star Lasizwe is not fazed by the pressure of paying for something he did not consume while eating a restaurant with his friends.

The YouTube sensation left tweeps cracking up with laughter after a video surfaced of him refusing to split a R1,000 bill between him, Ayanda MVP and Tatum Lewis.

In the video clip from his previous season of Fake It Till You Make It, Lasizwe can be heard asking how much the bill was. After finding out that the bill was more than R1,000, he quickly took it and circled what he ordered and ate.

“Woah wait, mina, I ordered a salad, I ordered passion fruit and lemonade. I didn't order Jägerbombs. There were shots going around, now I must pay for all of their shots? Ah never!”

After doing his maths and calculating how much he needed to contribute, Lasizwe told the girls that all he needed to pay from the R1k bill was R120.

While Lasizwe made it clear that he wasn't going to pay any more than for what he ordered, Ayanda and Tatum told him that they should just split the bill and not count who ordered what or how much.

In their defence, they told Lasizwe they did so because they “are grown a** people”.