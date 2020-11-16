Master KG wins big at Afrima Awards
Congratulatory messages continue to flow in for chart topper Master KG, who won big at the Afrima Awards.
The 2020 awards were broadcast live on Afrima's YouTube page on Sunday evening from Texas, US.
The Ngwanaka hitmaker took home the biggest awards, which include Artist of The Year, Song of The Year, Best Male Southern Africa and Best Collaboration with Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode on the Jerusalema remix.
Feeling over the moon that he won major awards, Master KG took to Twitter to share the good news.
Guys Yesterday We Won!!!! The following @afrimma Awards— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 16, 2020
Artist Of The Year
Song of the Year
Best Collaboration
Best Southern Africa
Thank you for Voting Guys🙏🙏🙏💯🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤🙏💯💯
Afrimma 2020 Song Of The Year Another Award Thanks Guys For Voting 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/pD1rDnBgMz— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 15, 2020
Another Award Best Male Southern Africa Thank You Guys For Voting #Afrimma2020 ❤❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/HObwhGOhno— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) November 15, 2020
The event featured outstanding performances from veteran Fally Ipupa, Nigeria's Rema and Soraia Ramos from Cape Verde.
Performers on the night included dance king Poco Lee, Congo’s Gaz Mawete, the Ugandan star Eddy Kenzo, Mzansi's very own rap queen Nadia Nakai and man of the moment, Master KG.
Master KG has scooped six awards in just two weeks.
At the beginning of the month, he also bagged Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards for Jerusalema.
In a video message after the announcement of his MTV EMA win, Master KG thanked his fans for showing the song so much love.
“I would love to thank each and every person out there, all over the world, for making this possible. I would love to thank my sister [collaborator Nomcebo Zikode], my team at Open Mic Productions. Everyone who is behind Master KG, thank you guys so much!
"To my fans all around the world. Without you I don't think this would be possible.”