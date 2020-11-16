Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ reports
While Somhale fans were left uneasy by reports that the pair's marriage was in “trouble”, Somizi and Mohale took to the socials to show a united front.
The popular couple landed on the Twitter trends list on Sunday after Sunday World's headlines screamed that the pair were unhappy just a year into their marriage.
The publication alleged that Mohale had moved out of their marital home and that, though it was unclear what caused their separation, the celeb couple “have drastically decreased their public appearances together”.
Choosing to ignore the report that caused a stir across Mzansi, Somizi took to Twitter to congratulate his hubby on having supposedly bought a new car.
A Mini Cooper Club to be exact.
“Congrats to my bae @mohale_motaung senza so kwa Mhlongo-Motaung” he tweeted.
To which Mohale responded with a cute but brief, “Thank you HubStar”.
While their show of unity calmed some of their fans, others were convinced that they are just trying to “confuse” the enemy.
Check out some of the tweets they replied to the couple with below:
It's true....... Check his insta post. He is waking up in a different house and SOMIZI is cooking for 1— I'Mpossible 🇿🇦🇬🇭 (@fionaobeng) November 15, 2020
Nam I just saw this on Facebook yaz n was shocked, ngath ngzo bheka la— Thembi (Mamnguni) 🇿🇦😍🇿🇼 (@Tembi_Tee) November 15, 2020
Somizi and Mohale are one of Mzansi's most celebrated couples, especially in the LGBTQI+ community.
In September this year, the couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their traditional wedding. On the SABC3 talk show Trending SA, Mohale told the panel of presenters how he and his husband celebrated their anniversary.
“We had a quiet dinner and looked back at the past year. The first year of marriage, I must say, is not easy,” he said at the time.