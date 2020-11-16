Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ reports

While Somhale fans were left uneasy by reports that the pair's marriage was in “trouble”, Somizi and Mohale took to the socials to show a united front.

The popular couple landed on the Twitter trends list on Sunday after Sunday World's headlines screamed that the pair were unhappy just a year into their marriage.

The publication alleged that Mohale had moved out of their marital home and that, though it was unclear what caused their separation, the celeb couple “have drastically decreased their public appearances together”.

Choosing to ignore the report that caused a stir across Mzansi, Somizi took to Twitter to congratulate his hubby on having supposedly bought a new car.

A Mini Cooper Club to be exact.

“Congrats to my bae @mohale_motaung senza so kwa Mhlongo-Motaung” he tweeted.

To which Mohale responded with a cute but brief, “Thank you HubStar”.