Halala! Andile Ncube is going to be a dad again

17 November 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Andile Ncube is going to be a dad again.
Image: Instagram/Andile Ncube

TV presenter Andile Ncube and bae Sebabatso Mothibe are expecting their first child together.

This comes after Sebabatso, who is already mother to her daughter Ara, took to Instagram and revealed her growing baby bump.

She announced she was expecting another bundle of joy, saying "happiness is on the way". 

Sebabatso captioned her adorable baby bump snap: "We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned so as to have the life that is waiting for us."

Andile, however, hasn't posted anything about expecting his bundle of joy on any of his social media platforms.

Andile shares a daughter with model Rosette Ncwana. 

