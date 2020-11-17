Kwesta and wife Yolanda welcome second baby girl, Kenya

In August, Kwesta took to social media and announced that his family was growing. He also shared the mental state he, his wife Yolanda and their daughter Khai were in as they started to prepare for the newest member of their family.

The rapper took a trip down memory lane recalling when Khai was born, revealing how tough that whole situation was at the time for him and Yolanda.

“When Khai was born my world was a mess. It was 2012, I shot the Boomshakalaka video in Cape Town, days after her birth. A month later, we went on THT (The Hangover Tour) with Cashtime Fam. A real tour! Like, we didn’t go to shows on the weekend and come back during the week. We were gone!

“That s**t ended in Jan and I came back home having had a life changing experience and no money. Khai’s first year was confusing AF,” Kwesta expressed.

The rapper explained that even though he was as happy as can be to be a father, he was broke and that hurt him.

He added that even though he was working hard it was still difficult to make ends meet and his wife had to ask for money from her aunt.

“I had become a father and that made me happy but I was broke too. I barely scored a show and when I did, that had to pay people who contributed to DaKAR which I was piecing together with the gents.

“I remember Yolanda got money from her aunt or something just to be able to have a little celebration for Khai's 1st birthday.”