Loved-up Simphiwe Dana shares snap of her bae swimming in the nude & the net reacts!
“Your bae ... your house is beautiful and I can imagine the tranquillity”
Since opening up about her sexuality weeks ago, singer Simphiwe Dana is embracing coming out more than ever, especially when it comes to her love for her bae.
The singer, who no longer cares what people think about her, had tongues wagging again after she posted a picture of her girlfriend naked in the pool.
She took to Twitter and captioned the snap saying, “Love is ...”
While at first when she came out tweeps were a bit sceptical, they have since shared how happy they are for Simphiwe for finding peace and freedom in her sexuality.
Here's what tweeps had to say:
I hope you guys last forever so we can see more of this. 😍😍😋— ZAMAZWANE (@Mangethestud_SA) November 14, 2020
Your Bae? ❤️❤️Your house is beautitful and I can imagine the tranquility.— Black Panther Power (@fortunerok2) November 13, 2020
At the beginning of the month, the singer decided to finally live in her truth by revealing she's part of the LGBTQI+ community.
She had been hiding her sexuality for years due to fears of facing prejudice and rejection, particularly from other African countries.
In a tweet she wrote, “I've been holding this in since forever. I'm gay.
“I know coming out means Africa will block me. But, after a lot of thinking, I’m OK with it. I’m marrying a woman, and I’ve never been happier.”
Simphiwe went on to share a snap of a woman who's identified as Pumeza Matshikiza, who she said was her partner and the woman she wanted to marry.
In a conversation with a tweep, Simphiwe explained she is bisexual and had no idea that she was bisexual back in her Ndiredi days.