TshisaLIVE

Loved-up Simphiwe Dana shares snap of her bae swimming in the nude & the net reacts!

“Your bae ... your house is beautiful and I can imagine the tranquillity”

17 November 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Simphiwe Dana is loving being openly gay.
Simphiwe Dana is loving being openly gay.
Image: Supplied

Since opening up about her sexuality weeks ago, singer Simphiwe Dana is embracing coming out more than ever, especially when it comes to her love for her bae.

The singer, who no longer cares what people think about her, had tongues wagging again after she posted a picture of her girlfriend naked in the pool.

She took to Twitter and captioned the snap saying, “Love is ...”

While at first when she came out tweeps were a bit sceptical, they have since shared how happy they are for Simphiwe for finding peace and freedom in her sexuality.

Here's what tweeps had to say:

At the beginning of the month, the singer decided to finally live in her truth by revealing she's part of the LGBTQI+ community.

She had been hiding her sexuality for years due to fears of facing prejudice and rejection, particularly from other African countries.

In a tweet she wrote, “I've been holding this in since forever. I'm gay.

I know coming out means Africa will block me. But, after a lot of thinking, I’m OK with it. I’m marrying a woman, and I’ve never been happier.” 

Simphiwe went on to share a snap of a woman who's identified as Pumeza Matshikiza, who she said was her partner and the woman she wanted to marry.

In a conversation with a tweep, Simphiwe explained she is bisexual and had no idea that she was bisexual back in her Ndiredi days.

READ MORE

Simphiwe Dana ‘comes out’ as gay: I know coming out means Africa will block me

The singer also revealed that she plans to marry her partner.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper Nyovest slams Mark Fish for ‘all lives matter’ stance

"While saying 'all lives matter’ doesn’t necessarily make you racist, it does make you extremely ignorant."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Simphiwe Dana's mom, a retired nurse, tests positive for Covid-19

"She is a retired nurse who went back to work for an old age home because nursing to her is a calling."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Prince Kaybee challenges young boys to change: Toxic masculinity is a virus

Kaybee says men need to start dealing with the man in the mirror
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

'I nearly died’ - AKA responds to claims that Boity is a better rapper

But is she?
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu' fans gush over MaYeni - the Candy Crush queen TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle Mpisane responds to claims that she once posted Mamkhize’s snake on her ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang Matheba & fans show support for Shudu amid cyberbullying TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Ntando Duma pranked daughter Sbahle & her response is everything! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X