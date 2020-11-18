TshisaLIVE

7 awards in 2 weeks? Master KG bags another big award at MUMA

“I won another award, Best African Song at Muzikol Music Awards! Thank you,” he tweeted.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 November 2020 - 10:00
'Jerusalema' hitmaker Master KG is on a winning streak!
Image: Instagram/Master KG via Enock M

Seemingly having signed up for a totally different order of 2020 than the rest of the world, Limpopo-born musician Master KG is having a blast during the global award season as he keeps bagging awards for his global hit Jerusalema.

Adding another award to his now probably out of space cabinet, Master KG announced on Tuesday that he's bagged yet another award ... his seventh award in just two weeks.

This time the hitmaker bagged the Best African Song at the Muzikol Music awards (MUMA).

Jerusalema, which features the totally talented Nomcebo Zikode, became the 2020 global anthem and the song that uplifted people's spirits all over the world as they were dealing with the global pandemic of Covid-19.

After winning the hearts of people across the face of the earth, Master KG hasn't looked back and is receiving his flowers from all over the globe.

The MUMA is an awards event developed by Muzikol for musicians and Music Professionals driven by technology and engineering. They describe themselves on their website as an entity that seeks to recognise the talented musicians and professionals who work behind the scenes, making music alongside artists.

Obviously on an unwavering winning streak, Master KG has won some impressive awards in the last couple of weeks.

The musician recently bagged four awards at the 2020 Afrima Awards and that was just a couple of days after he won Musician of the Year at the recent Feathers Awards. Other awards he's won include the coveted MTV EMA plus reaching diamond status in France.

So if “2020 is my year” was a person, everyone can agree that the person is Master KG!

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
