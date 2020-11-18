7 awards in 2 weeks? Master KG bags another big award at MUMA

Seemingly having signed up for a totally different order of 2020 than the rest of the world, Limpopo-born musician Master KG is having a blast during the global award season as he keeps bagging awards for his global hit Jerusalema.

Adding another award to his now probably out of space cabinet, Master KG announced on Tuesday that he's bagged yet another award ... his seventh award in just two weeks.

This time the hitmaker bagged the Best African Song at the Muzikol Music awards (MUMA).

“I won another award, Best African Song at Muzikol Music Awards! Thank you,” he tweeted.

Jerusalema, which features the totally talented Nomcebo Zikode, became the 2020 global anthem and the song that uplifted people's spirits all over the world as they were dealing with the global pandemic of Covid-19.

After winning the hearts of people across the face of the earth, Master KG hasn't looked back and is receiving his flowers from all over the globe.