TshisaLIVE

DJ Tira responds to shade from polygamist reality star Lucky Gumbi

'I've no idea who this man is. I don’t remember engaging with him. I don’t want drama in my life'

18 November 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Tira responds to shade thrown at him by polygamist Lucky Gumbi.
DJ Tira responds to shade thrown at him by polygamist Lucky Gumbi.
Image: DJ Tira/ Instagram

DJ Tira has responded to criticism levelled against him by reality TV star and polygamist Lucky Gumbi, who called the musician “arrogant and self-centred”. 

The polygamist-turned-reality star made the comments in a scene on his show, The Gumbis, on SABC 1. In a video of a scene from his reality show, which has been circulating on social media, Lucky can be heard saying he had some DJs he liked in Mzansi, but Tira wasn't one of them. 

“When DJ Tira had nothing, we used to hire him as a DJ so he could play everywhere we  were. I used to do gigs before I got married to Beyede so I used to hire any DJ, Christos, Ganyani, Those people they respect other people.

“If you compare Tira, even the way he walks tells you he's for himself. I don't care about him. I don't hate him but the way ... I'd just say he's an arrogant boy. With the other DJs that I've worked with, we still greet each other.”

Lucky explained that he'd bump into Tira at a garage and the DJ would act like he didn't know him.

“But when you're walking with a beautiful woman, he'll greet you seeing there's a skirt next to you.

“So, I don't care about him or his music. He needs to learn to respect other people, his fans and people who have been supporting him.”

While his name was dragged through the mud on national TV, Tira maturely responded by saying he did not recall any moment of meeting Lucky, which was why he was puzzled about why why he'd say such things about him.

The DJ added that he didn't need or want any drama in his life.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Tira said: “I’ve no idea who this man is. I don’t remember engaging with him. I don’t want drama in my life. And if, if I disrespected him, I apologise. It was not my intention.” 

DJ Tira, Pearl Thusi & Robert Marawa get the most nods at #KZNEA

Meanwhile AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Bonang Matheba and five others will battle it out for KZN's Most Loved Cousin award.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

One last big bash for Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure

The final party to be thrown for Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure will be on Friday, but this time guests will have to bring their own champagne because he ...
News
1 week ago

Sizwe Dhlomo said 'there’s no good reason to have children' & left Twitter split!

Uhm... okay Sizwe
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

DJ Tira pens sweet message for 'his happy place' & wife Gugu Khathi on her birthday

SBWL! #loveliveshere
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang Matheba & fans show support for Shudu amid cyberbullying TshisaLIVE
  3. Ncawww! Minnie Dlamini-Jones & hubby Quinton welcome their son, Makhosini TshisaLIVE
  4. 'A righteous man runs away when he sees trouble' - Ndlozi is here for DJ ... TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION | Do we honestly not believe the 'snakes & riches' claim, or is it just ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X