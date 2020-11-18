TshisaLIVE

Everything you need to know about DJ Zinhle's new sunglasses range

18 November 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Zinhle drops her new sunglasses line.
Image: DJ Zinhle/ Instagram

DJ Zinhle is one focused businesswoman who keeps chasing after the bag. Her recent money move is her new swaggy sunglasses range from her brand Era By DJ Zinhle. 

Last month Zinhle left the socials in a frenzy when she revealed she was the CEO of the international sparkling wine Boulevard Nectar Rosé, and now her super-fly sunglasses range has her fans stanning even harder. 

The sunglass collection, Eravision, consists of 10 different designs, each with cool names such as The Aaliyah, The Idol, The Rockstar and The Superstar.

Zinhle took to her Instagram page to announce her new sunglass range.

With a caption that read “Today is a big day… the Era By DJ Zinhle sunglass range #eravision drops today. Congratulations to the team”,  Zinhle solidified her name in the sunglasses industry.

With a pair of sunglasses for every mood, Zinhle shared snaps of the  sunnies using her besties actress Pearl Thusi and TV presenter Moozlie as her models. 

Prior to announcing her new range, Zinhle hosted a young summer party at her house with a famous female faces in attendance, including Nadia Jaftha, Jessica Nkosi and Bongani Mohosana, who were rocking her sunnies. 

The sunglasses cost between R399 and R849.

