Letoya Makhene was a fianceé for only a week, then immediately started wedding prep

After having popped the question, Letoya's bae Lebo revealed that getting approval from Letoya's father and then approaching her own uncle to help with the lobola negotiations were a few of her major moves.

Lebo shared on Instagram how it all went, starting with her uncle who she claims interrogated her intensely.

“This is my uncle and he’s one of two remaining eldest uncles we have in the family. On this day I had asked him for a meeting and told him I want to get married. I have never been this interrogated in my life. My uncle is a retired teacher and one of the sharpest men I know. Just imagine me trying to explain to him that I want to marry another woman,” she said.

Lebo added that her uncle had gone through the trouble of educating himself about sexuality and the choices she had made in her life, and had embraced and supported Lebo.

“He learnt a lot about sexuality and my choices in life. He said he’s only ever seen these things on TV but now it was very close to home and he embraces it. He’s a very loving and understanding man, so the meeting went very well,” Lebo said.