Minnie Dlamini gives praise to 'amazing' hubby for support in their parenthood journey

Only a few days into motherhood and media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has shared her newfound respect for parents, as she realises how her hubby Quinton's support has been a huge help for her.

The new mama, who announced the birth of her son Netha Makhosini Jones on Monday, took to Twitter to share how in awe she was of her first few days of motherhood and the support she now realises she needs as a new mom.

“Mad respect to all parents doing their best at raising their kids. This experience is no joke!” Minnie said, before adding just how blessed she was to have her mothers and her hubby who have stepped up to help.

She had to single out hubby Quinton, who she shared has been a total star in the whole process and is apparently “great” with Makhosini.

“So blessed to have such amazing support, my moms and most especially my amazing husband — I could cry at how great he is with the kid. Nothing great ever comes easy.”