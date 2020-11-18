TshisaLIVE

Somizi's cookbook already 'a hit online': 'The system nearly crashed on the first day of pre-orders'

18 November 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's cookbook is 'a hit online'.
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's cookbook is 'a hit online'.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Just a couple hours after launching his cookbook: Dinner at Somizi’s — I Am Not A Chef on Wednesday, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung revealed how pre-sale orders had hit the roof.

The media personality took to Twitter and expressed how grateful he was for the amazing support.

He also said his cookbook would make for the perfect Christmas gift.

SomG63 took to Instagram and confidently said that, judging by first day of pre-order sales yesterday, he was sure that he and his team were going to break records.

“Thanks to everyone who has pre-ordered and apologies to those who encountered problems. The system nearly crashed.”

He added that there was a limited amount of books, so you'd have to pre-order to avoid disappointment.

Somizi's long-awaited cookbook is due to be released in “less than two weeks”.

In a short video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Somizi told his fans, “I want to and would love to break records, but I cannot break records without you.

“Let’s break records, let’s sell, sell, sell!” he enthusiastically said to his followers.

The book can be pre-ordered from CNA's website for R295.

READ MORE

More proof they're good? Somizi spoils Mohale for reaching 1 million followers on IG

Somizi surprised Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo to celebrate him reaching 1m followers on IG.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Somizi pokes fun at 'haters' with the humorous title of his new cookbook

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung was a man on a mission when he took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that his long-awaited cookbook is due to be released ...
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ reports

Somizi blue-ticked the 'break up' reports but fans wanna know if there's some truth to the rumours
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

From love notes to cellphone addictions: 5 times Somizi spoke about his relationship with Mohale

The couple have once again squashed rumours there is trouble in paradise.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang Matheba & fans show support for Shudu amid cyberbullying TshisaLIVE
  3. Ncawww! Minnie Dlamini-Jones & hubby Quinton welcome their son, Makhosini TshisaLIVE
  4. 'A righteous man runs away when he sees trouble' - Ndlozi is here for DJ ... TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION | Do we honestly not believe the 'snakes & riches' claim, or is it just ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X