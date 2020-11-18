Somizi's cookbook already 'a hit online': 'The system nearly crashed on the first day of pre-orders'
Just a couple hours after launching his cookbook: Dinner at Somizi’s — I Am Not A Chef on Wednesday, media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung revealed how pre-sale orders had hit the roof.
The media personality took to Twitter and expressed how grateful he was for the amazing support.
He also said his cookbook would make for the perfect Christmas gift.
The system nearly crashed yesterday on the first day of pre orders.....thank u so much for the love and support....pre orders still open......xmas is around the corner..... pic.twitter.com/GWKx5QCgTD— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) November 18, 2020
SomG63 took to Instagram and confidently said that, judging by first day of pre-order sales yesterday, he was sure that he and his team were going to break records.
“Thanks to everyone who has pre-ordered and apologies to those who encountered problems. The system nearly crashed.”
He added that there was a limited amount of books, so you'd have to pre-order to avoid disappointment.
Somizi's long-awaited cookbook is due to be released in “less than two weeks”.
In a short video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday, Somizi told his fans, “I want to and would love to break records, but I cannot break records without you.
“Let’s break records, let’s sell, sell, sell!” he enthusiastically said to his followers.
The book can be pre-ordered from CNA's website for R295.