AKA hits back at talk show haters: 'Ideas are like a**holes, everyone has them'

Rapper AKA did not mince his words when responding to a Twitter user who criticised his TV Talk Show, The Braai Show with AKA.

It all started when the TL got to talking about the popularity of the show and whether Mzansi needs another celeb talk show.

One user weighed in, saying people had better ideas than “celebrity interviewing celebrity” and just needed a chance.

“Honestly we've got better ideas than these celebrity interviewing celebrity shows that are popular now, but no-one is willing to give us a chance because we don't have a million followers on social media. Mara ku shap,” he wrote.