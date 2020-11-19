TshisaLIVE

AKA hits back at talk show haters: 'Ideas are like a**holes, everyone has them'

19 November 2020 - 15:00
Rapper AKA has no time for haters who have nothing positive to say about his show.
Image: AKA/Twitter

Rapper AKA did not mince his words when responding to a Twitter user who criticised his TV Talk Show, The Braai Show with AKA.

It all started when the TL got to talking about the popularity of the show and whether Mzansi needs another celeb talk show.

One user weighed in, saying people had better ideas than “celebrity interviewing celebrity” and just needed a chance.

“Honestly we've got better ideas than these celebrity interviewing celebrity shows that are popular now, but no-one is willing to give us a chance because we don't have a million followers on social media. Mara ku shap,” he wrote.

While the streets were debating the claim, AKA warmed up his Twitter fingers to clap back HARD!

The Braai Show with AKA was launched earlier this year and first aired on the rapper's new digital platform, AKA TV.

Among those who have been guests on the show are transport minister Fikile Mbalula, DJ Tira, rapper Moozlie and TV personality Siya “Scoop” Makhathini. 

In May, AKA revealed that he spent more than R5m on AKA TV. The Supa Mega launched the platform earlier this year with a monthly subscription fee of R49.

In an interview with Ms Cosmo on 5FM YouTube TV channel, AKA explained that he came up with the idea to “stay ahead of the curve”.

“AKA TV was put together without the thought of quarantine or this whole thing happening. It just so happens that you've got to stay prepared and stay ahead of the curve.

“It was something that I've always wanted to do ... it just so happened that the whole thing came, and now it looks like I planned this whole thing, which I did, but I did not plan for it to work out like this.”

