Bonang Matheba moves to MTN to launch Bonang Matheba’s World app

Clearly not looking to give her competitors space to breathe, media personality Bonang Matheba stays making major moves and securing her bag and the latest is a partnership with MTN to launch the upcoming mobile app, Bonang Matheba’s World.

Bonang announced on Tuesday that she's partnered with Africa’s largest telecoms operator, MTN, with her soon-to-launch mobile app.

According to the press statement sent to TshisaLIVE, MTN services 250 million customers in 21 countries and your girl B* is trying to expand her reach to that audience.

“As my world continues to grow, expand and innovate, I am especially honoured to partner with MTN and leverage this development in the mobile digital content space. I’m excited to be able to reach more fans and engage with them directly on Bonang Matheba’s World,” Bonang said.

Similar to her first app, released about two years ago, Bonang Matheba’s World on MTN presents an exclusive mix of video, music playlists, curated images and additional Bonang lifestyle-specific content, including behind the scenes footage, events and photoshoots, her personal favourite products, from make-up to hair styling and fashion trends.

Bonang will also serve the B-Force with select daily affirmations, self-growth, health tips and business advice. The media personality wants fans to get to know her more “intimately” through the app.

A feature of the app that is certain to be popular, is one that will allow fans to ask her anything and everything they want to know about her life, career, advice, styling tips, diet tips and relationships.