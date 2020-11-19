Bonang Matheba moves to MTN to launch Bonang Matheba’s World app
Clearly not looking to give her competitors space to breathe, media personality Bonang Matheba stays making major moves and securing her bag and the latest is a partnership with MTN to launch the upcoming mobile app, Bonang Matheba’s World.
Bonang announced on Tuesday that she's partnered with Africa’s largest telecoms operator, MTN, with her soon-to-launch mobile app.
According to the press statement sent to TshisaLIVE, MTN services 250 million customers in 21 countries and your girl B* is trying to expand her reach to that audience.
“As my world continues to grow, expand and innovate, I am especially honoured to partner with MTN and leverage this development in the mobile digital content space. I’m excited to be able to reach more fans and engage with them directly on Bonang Matheba’s World,” Bonang said.
Similar to her first app, released about two years ago, Bonang Matheba’s World on MTN presents an exclusive mix of video, music playlists, curated images and additional Bonang lifestyle-specific content, including behind the scenes footage, events and photoshoots, her personal favourite products, from make-up to hair styling and fashion trends.
Bonang will also serve the B-Force with select daily affirmations, self-growth, health tips and business advice. The media personality wants fans to get to know her more “intimately” through the app.
A feature of the app that is certain to be popular, is one that will allow fans to ask her anything and everything they want to know about her life, career, advice, styling tips, diet tips and relationships.
Bonang has been hard at work in the technology/app space for a while now.
Back in 2017, when moghel was at the peak of capitalising on her star power, she released the Bonang By Cell C app at R60 per month for non-Cell C customers, while Cell C customers (pre-paid and top-up) were charged R3 a day or R50 per month, postpaid.
The promise of the app was that subscribers would get “exclusive” content and they were promised unique insight into Bonang's favourite spots to eat, shop and hang out, as well as personal advice and tips.
Which obvs proved to be popular, because the app now boasts 780,000 subscribers.
B* released the app just after launching B*moji, her book From A to B and her reality show Being Bonang, which led to peeps on Twitter comparing her moves to Kim Kardashian's at the time.
