Emtee’s estranged girlfriend Nicole breaks silence on 'abuse' allegations

“Firstly, the claim made by Mthembeni that I physically abuse him is completely false and is a fabrication designed to attack my character.”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 November 2020 - 10:00
Rapper Emtee's estranged partner, Nicole Kendall Ndevu (neé Chinsamy), has come out to defend herself against abuse allegations levelled against her by Emtee in a lengthy Twitter thread earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole released a statement in which she labelled the abuse accusations as “false” and an “attack” on her character.  

“I would like to address the false accusations made against me by Mthembeni Ndevu (Emtee's real name). Firstly the claim made by Mthembeni that I physically abuse him is completely false and is a fabrication designed to attack my character,” her statement read.

Nicole further said that there were many other things that had happened behind the scenes, which she had refused to bring into the public eye for the sake of her children. 

“I will no longer protect someone who is trying to destroy my life by making false accusations about me. This is a blatant attempt to tarnish my name and my family's name. The truth as to the core reason for the public fallout will be revealed,” Nicole wrote.

Nicole's response comes two days after Emtee left people on Twitter shocked, when he claimed that Nicole was allegedly “controlling and physically abusive” towards him — and that he was staying at a friend's house after she allegedly locked him out.

In a series of tweets, which has since been deleted, Emtee went as far as claiming that Nicole abused him with the help of her family members and that Nicole would call on them every time the couple didn't see eye to eye. 

On Thursday morning, in an interaction with one of his followers, Emtee said that he had “walked away” from the situation.

Read Nicole's full statement below:

