TshisaLIVE

Kwaito star Mshoza has died, her management and close friends confirm

"It is with great sadness to announce the [untimely] death of Nomasonto 'Mshoza' Maswanganyi," read part of the official statement.

19 November 2020 - 11:21 By Masego Seemela and Chrizelda Kekana
The death of kwaito star Mshoza has been confirmed.
The death of kwaito star Mshoza has been confirmed.
Image: Instagram/Mshoza

UPDATE: 

Mshoza's management have issued an official statement confirming the kwaito star's untimely death. 

"It is with great sadness to announce the untimely death of Nomasonto "Mshoza" Maswanganyi. The Kortes hitmaker succumbed peacefully in the early hours of this (Thursday) morning. She will be deeply missed as an ultimate entertainer who loved being on stage. Not only did she radiate star quality, Mshoza was a media darling," read the statement. 

ORIGINAL:

Kwaito star Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi has died at the age of 37, several reliable sources confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Thursday morning. 

While details surrounding the star's death are still sketchy at this stage, one of her team members and a longtime friend, Khanyi Mbau, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Mshoza died during the early hours of Thursday morning.

“The family is still busy writing a statement and have asked if you [media] could give them some time but they will release a statement,” Mbau said. 

A member of her team also confirmed the news to be true and said Mshoza's family would release an official statement shortly. 

“It’s true that she’s gone, we also heard the news earlier this morning. Out of respect for the family, we all have to wait for a statement from them, you know how it is, we can’t disrespect them at a time like this.”

The star's death comes as a shock to many of her industry mates and social media users who have taken to social media to remember the mother of two and kwaito veteran. 

Mshoza was a child star, who began her career as a dancer at the age of 10. In the late 90s she danced for the kwaito group Chiskop where she often stole the spotlight. Her guest appearance on variety show Jam Alley certified Mshoza's star quality and got her noticed.

Mshoza later went on to get signed to a professional music label at the age of 15 and soon dropped Kortes which became a massive hit.

READ MORE

Mshoza: I don't need hype for my music, I create classic hits

Mshoza says her music will always save her a seat as industry royalty!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'Mshoza's message is very clear' - Mzansi reacts to muso's claims

Mshoza leaves social media buzzing after claiming to be worth more than R500,000.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Mshoza: Don't text me if your bank account has less than a million in it!

Mshoza is tired of being 'hit on' by broke men
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'If you're not on top, you are alone': Mshoza slams today's 'it girls'

"Our talent should bring us together, not break us apart," says Mshoza of today's female stars.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Khanyi Mbau's home is a true testament to that lush life TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang Matheba & fans show support for Shudu amid cyberbullying TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Tira responds to shade from polygamist reality star Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  5. Minnie Dlamini gives praise to 'amazing' hubby for support in their parenthood ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

' 'Small boy' Mbalula must pay us'- Taxi Alliance march over Covid relief funds
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X