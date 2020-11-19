TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee advises fans to downgrade if not financially stable

"I’ve learned downgrading isn’t the end of the world," he said.

19 November 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Prince Kaybee advises Mzansi peeps to learn to downgrade when going through financial problems.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Club DJ and businessman Prince Kaybee believes a downgrade when going through financial problems is not the end of the world. 

Kaybee said if you downgrade and work hard again, it is evident you will get back on your feet. 

The Hosh hitmaker urged his fans to move into a smaller place or get a smaller car if they were going through financial problems.

"My prayers go out to those who have suffered the humiliation and stress," read the last part of his tweet. 

Kaybee's advice came after many social media users opened up about how the Covid-19 had negatively impacted them financially.  

Some celebs have also spoken out about going through financial stress during levels 5 and 4 of the lockdown, which was implemented earlier this year to curb the spread of the virus. 

This was not the first time Kaybee dropped financial advice. In June he got dragged for telling people to save rather than spend money on alcohol, as snaking queues at liquor stores after the booze ban was lifted during level 3 hogged headlines. 

“Don't buy the alcohol, we need every cent,” he urged excited South Africans.

While some agreed, Kaybee's Twitter page was soon flooded with tweeps who slammed him, saying they would rather save by not buying his music.

He laughed it off and explained that he had friends who were borrowing money to buy booze. The DJ added that people should buy what they could afford and not go into debt to buy alcohol.

“Not trying to sound smart at all. Just my thoughts during the most challenging time in the history of mankind. We ae better off saving. But if you don’t understand, keep it moving,” he told a fan who criticised him.

TshisaLIVE
