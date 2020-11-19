Prince Kaybee advises fans to downgrade if not financially stable

Kaybee's advice came after many social media users opened up about how the Covid-19 had negatively impacted them financially.

Some celebs have also spoken out about going through financial stress during levels 5 and 4 of the lockdown, which was implemented earlier this year to curb the spread of the virus.

This was not the first time Kaybee dropped financial advice. In June he got dragged for telling people to save rather than spend money on alcohol, as snaking queues at liquor stores after the booze ban was lifted during level 3 hogged headlines.

“Don't buy the alcohol, we need every cent,” he urged excited South Africans.

While some agreed, Kaybee's Twitter page was soon flooded with tweeps who slammed him, saying they would rather save by not buying his music.

He laughed it off and explained that he had friends who were borrowing money to buy booze. The DJ added that people should buy what they could afford and not go into debt to buy alcohol.

“Not trying to sound smart at all. Just my thoughts during the most challenging time in the history of mankind. We ae better off saving. But if you don’t understand, keep it moving,” he told a fan who criticised him.