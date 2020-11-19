WATCH | Jub Jub gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at 'Ndikhokhele' remix

During the press conference he hosted in Johannesburg last month, Jub Jub revealed that all profits made from the song would go to the families of the children who were affected or lost their lives during his drag racing accident in 2010.

After finally finding it within himself to face what happened 10 years ago, an emotional and nervous Jub Jub told TshisaLIVE how he never thought the day would come where he'd be talking to media about the drag racing incident, which took place while he was intoxicated.

“To tell you the truth, it was the most scariest thing ... because I really didn't think it was going to happen. I never thought a day would come where I'd be ready to boldly speak to you guys, especially about the ordeal.”

The controversial Moja Love presenter explained why he wanted all profits to go to the families.

“I know that some of the families could do with a little bit of help financially, simply because I know when that ordeal happened, those were school kids, those kids were studying to be somebody - we don't even know if some of those kids were going to be breadwinners. I don't know what those kids were going to be ...

“I'm not saying I want to replace those kids but what I'm saying is Ma, I'm here, I'm willing to be your son, to help you throughout, even the ones that are brain-damaged, I'm willing to help so they can feed their families.”