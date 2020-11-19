TshisaLIVE

WATCH | The name's Kolisi, Siya Kolisi!: Bok captain tries his hand at acting in new advert

19 November 2020 - 11:00
Siya Kolisi stars in MultiChoice’s latest advert for the DStv Explora Ultra.
Image: Supplied

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has given SA a glimpse of his acting talent, starring in a new TV advert.

In the commercial, for MultiChoice’s DStv Explora Ultra, Siya can be seen summoning stars like comedian Kevin Hart, celebrity chef Siba Mtongana, actor James Spader and actress Michelle Botes to join him in forming the “perfect squad”.

Former England footballer and TV personality Ian Wright also makes a cameo appearance.

“Bra Ian, welcome to the winning team,” Siya can be heard telling Wright.

Watch the full video below:

Sunday Times reported earlier this year that Netflix and MultiChoice were joining forces to provide the “best of both worlds" with their new offering.

“There are a lot of areas that are video that we are not doing: sports, news, video-gaming, user-generated content. We don’t have live sport. MultiChoice serve a need that’s independent of the internet, via low-price satellite. There is no intention of capturing that audience. If they're growing, it’s because they serve a need,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told Business Times last year.

