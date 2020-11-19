WATCH | 3 videos that depict how Mshoza owned the stage

South Africans woke up to the sad news of the passing of kwaito star Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi on Thursday morning. Many have since flooded social media with tributes remembering the life that was Mshoza the Boza.

Mshoza's death was confirmed on Thursday morning through a statement by her management.

She began her career as a dancer at the age of 10 in the late 90s. She danced for the kwaito group Chiskop, where she often stole the spotlight.

Mshoza later got noticed when she made a guest appearance on Mzansi's old time fave Jam Alley.

What solidified Mshoza's name in the industry was when she dropped her huge hit, Kortes, after bagging a record deal at the age of 15.

Mshoza was known and loved for living unapologetically, for being one of the pioneers of kwaito music and her energetic performances that could rock any crowd.

Here's a look at why Mshoza has left a lasting legacy: