Babes Wodumo, Zola Hashatsi & Jub Jub pen heartfelt tributes to Mshoza

As the reality of Mshoza's death begins to hit those she was close to her even harder than the initial shock, Babes Wodumo, Jub Jub and Zola Hashatsi have taken to social media to pay tribute to their mentor, fellow child star and close friend respectively.

Kwaito star Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, died on Thursday morning due to complications from diabetes.

Babes, who experienced Mshoza's love when she stood up for her during a tough time and even got pearls of advice from the musician, took to her Instagram to say goodbye to a woman she admired while growing up.