Babes Wodumo, Zola Hashatsi & Jub Jub pen heartfelt tributes to Mshoza
As the reality of Mshoza's death begins to hit those she was close to her even harder than the initial shock, Babes Wodumo, Jub Jub and Zola Hashatsi have taken to social media to pay tribute to their mentor, fellow child star and close friend respectively.
Kwaito star Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, died on Thursday morning due to complications from diabetes.
Babes, who experienced Mshoza's love when she stood up for her during a tough time and even got pearls of advice from the musician, took to her Instagram to say goodbye to a woman she admired while growing up.
“Yet another loss to the music industry. It was a great experience knowing you sis wam, Nomasonto Maswanganyi a.k.a Mshoza Bozza.”
Babes thanked Mshoza for serving as an inspiration to her.
“UNkulu Nkulu usiphile wena waphinde wasithathela singalindele. (God gave you to us and then took you back when we least expected it) I feel very honoured I had a chance to work with you even though I planned to release our song on my next album alongside other great female artists. You've been a great inspiration to us sisakhula as we came after you to the scene. Ulale ngok'thula Dade Wethu, Ulale ngok'phumula Mbhokodo.”
She also shared a video of herself with Mshoza, dancing. Watch the video below:
Close friend Zola has been pouring out the sadness from his heart since the news of Mshoza's death broke.
Going down memory lane in disbelief that Mshoza was gone, Zola posted social media posts saying goodbye to his dear friend.
“All we left with are memories. Thank you for showing me how to live. I will miss you and always love you dear friend Nomasonto Mshoza Maswanganyi.”
He spoke with sadness about how his friend has gone too soon, but how her legacy will live on because she made sure it would.
“Oh my Kortes, honestly ulihlabile langena. I will miss you dearly. We drove to Witbank every weekend like it was just here. You went all out for us. Abantu bam laba. Lala Ngoxolo Maswanganyi. Duduzeka nawe ”
“My heart is broken. Thank you for years of friendship, laughter and fun times,” Zola wrote.
Another celeb and fellow child star who was left distraught by Mshoza's death was Jub Jub.
After expressing his initial shock and sadness at the news of Mshoza's passing, he went on to pen another heartfelt post to pay tribute to the star.
“The first lady of Kwaito, zojazem first lady of Bulldawgs ... till today your shoes have been too much to fill and nobody could ever do what you did, how you have ikasi on your back — the attitude of making sure women were put on the map,” he said.
Jub Jub went on to credit Mshoza as a trailblazer for young female MCs.
Read the rest of his tribute below.