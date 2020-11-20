Fans confused after DJ Bongz & DJ Sox pull out of the inaugural #KZNEA

Dedicated to the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry, award-winning house DJs DJ Bongz and DJ Sox have pulled out of the newly launched KZN Entertainment Awards, leaving fans wondering why.

The musos took to social media and announced that they were backing out of the awards were they were nominated under the best club DJ category. While they apologised, they played coy about the reasons behind their decisions.

In a statement released on his Instagram, Bongz expressed how honoured and grateful he was but had to unfortunately withdrawn his nomination. Even though he didn't give reasons why he was withdrawing, his decision wasn't any way to nullify fans' opinions.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for DJ Bongz because you listen to my music and genuinely thought it is worthy of award recognition.

“Please be assured that I did not reach this decision lightly and that I don’t want to nullify or minimise your opinion.”