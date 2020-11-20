Fans confused after DJ Bongz & DJ Sox pull out of the inaugural #KZNEA
Dedicated to the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry, award-winning house DJs DJ Bongz and DJ Sox have pulled out of the newly launched KZN Entertainment Awards, leaving fans wondering why.
The musos took to social media and announced that they were backing out of the awards were they were nominated under the best club DJ category. While they apologised, they played coy about the reasons behind their decisions.
In a statement released on his Instagram, Bongz expressed how honoured and grateful he was but had to unfortunately withdrawn his nomination. Even though he didn't give reasons why he was withdrawing, his decision wasn't any way to nullify fans' opinions.
“Thank you to everyone who voted for DJ Bongz because you listen to my music and genuinely thought it is worthy of award recognition.
“Please be assured that I did not reach this decision lightly and that I don’t want to nullify or minimise your opinion.”
Sox shared the same sentiments as Bongz, saying he respectfully withdraws his name from the category.
“It gives me great joy and hope for the future of the creative industry and upcoming creatives in KZN when initiatives like these are implemented.
“However, due to the poor execution and non-transparent process of this year's awards, including the fact that we were alerted on social media of the nominations with no consent or contact from the association or organisers.”
He apologised to his supporters, especially those who voted.
The awards, founded by two of Mzansi's top musicians, DJ Black Coffee and DJ Tira, are set to acknowledge KwaZulu-Natal talent at the Durban ICC on December 15.
The DJs said the awards aim to acknowledge the province's top achievers who are making waves across the industry.
Category winners will walk away with R100,000 and the overall KZN’s most-loved star walks away with a cool R500,000.