From Covid-19 to 'girlfriend allowance': 5 times Mshoza made headlines in the past year and a half

"Kwaito queen" Mshoza lived a colourful life, with her personal life often sharing the headlines with her amazing musical talent.

The energetic star died on Thursday morning, after more than two decades in the music industry.

The news was confirmed in a statement from her management, reading: “It is with great sadness to announce the untimely death of Nomasonto 'Mshoza' Maswanganyi. The Kortes hitmaker succumbed peacefully in the early hours of this (Thursday) morning. She will be deeply missed as an ultimate entertainer who loved being on stage. Not only did she radiate star quality, Mshoza was a media darling.”

Her longtime manager Thanduxolo Jindela told Sowetan she was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where she later died due to complications from diabetes.

“She had been living with diabetes for a long time and she was treating it," he said. The star first revealed that she was diabetic in 2014 after a health scare left her hospitalised..