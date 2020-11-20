TshisaLIVE

Katlego Maboe’s 'Playboy' poster gets tongues wagging on Twitter

20 November 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Twitter is having a ball with Katlego Maboe’s old Playboy ads.
Twitter is having a ball with Katlego Maboe’s old Playboy ads.
Image: Katlego Maboe/ Instagram

TV presenter Katlego Maboe can't seem to get a break on social media, all thanks to tweeps who seem to be having a field day with his old Playboy ads. 

Though he might be hiding away from the spotlight since his cheating video confession in October, his name keeps resurfacing on the Twitter TL. 

This is after a tweep discovered an old “Playboy” ad and poked fun at the media personality, saying the “signs were there” that the TV presenter had been a player. 

More tweeps took to the TL with their reactions to the Playboy posters they spotted in stores. 

Katlego became the hot topic of discussion on social media in October after a video of his estranged wife, Monique Muller, filming his cheating confession went viral.

He also confessed that he had “given her an STD”, which he claimed he had contracted from Nikita Murray.

However, Nikita's legal team came out to set the record straight, denied the claims and labelled the viral video as “malicious”.

On behalf of Nikita and her husband Matthew, Vincent Bergh of Liquor Law and Business Consultants said, “Our clients are very perturbed about the wild allegations flying around in the media, involving Mrs Murray and her family.”

The statement went on to add that Nikita had undergone a medical test.

“Due to these allegations, Mrs Murray had undergone a medical test to confirm that she has no sexually transmitted disease.

“The claims by Mr Maboe that Mrs Murray was the cause of him contracting the STD as accused of by the person who made the video, is therefore irresponsible and impossible.”

In light of the cheating scandal and abuse allegations, Expresso Morning Show pulled Katlego off air pending the outcome of an investigation. OUTsurance, which Katlego was the face of, also took the decision to pull all adverts featuring him until further notice.

At the time, for legal reasons, the Western Cape Police Service could not say whether a case involving Katlego and Monique had been opened. 

READ MORE

Nikita Murray breaks her silence on Katlego Maboe viral 'cheating' video

Nikita Murray's legal team has come out to set the record straight after she was implicated by TV personality Katlego Maboe in a viral “cheating” ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

OUTsurance reveals pulling Katlego Maboe adverts 'off air' had no financial impact on him

OUTsurance has paid Katlego Maboe his full compensation for the campaigns in which he has featured.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

More than 43,000 fans sign petition to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after he was taken off air

Katlego Maboe was taken off air pending the outcome of investigation into abuse allegations levelled against him
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Katlego Maboe addresses abuse and cheating allegations after viral video

Expresso Morning Show takes TV personality off air pending outcome of investigation into abuse allegations levelled against him
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Khanyi Mbau's home is a true testament to that lush life TshisaLIVE
  2. Kwaito star Mshoza has died, her management and close friends confirm TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Tira responds to shade from polygamist reality star Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  4. Minnie Dlamini gives praise to 'amazing' hubby for support in their parenthood ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Questionnaires, scans & menu changes: what you can expect on an international ...
Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application
X