Katlego Maboe’s 'Playboy' poster gets tongues wagging on Twitter

Katlego became the hot topic of discussion on social media in October after a video of his estranged wife, Monique Muller, filming his cheating confession went viral.

He also confessed that he had “given her an STD”, which he claimed he had contracted from Nikita Murray.

However, Nikita's legal team came out to set the record straight, denied the claims and labelled the viral video as “malicious”.

On behalf of Nikita and her husband Matthew, Vincent Bergh of Liquor Law and Business Consultants said, “Our clients are very perturbed about the wild allegations flying around in the media, involving Mrs Murray and her family.”

The statement went on to add that Nikita had undergone a medical test.

“Due to these allegations, Mrs Murray had undergone a medical test to confirm that she has no sexually transmitted disease.

“The claims by Mr Maboe that Mrs Murray was the cause of him contracting the STD as accused of by the person who made the video, is therefore irresponsible and impossible.”

In light of the cheating scandal and abuse allegations, Expresso Morning Show pulled Katlego off air pending the outcome of an investigation. OUTsurance, which Katlego was the face of, also took the decision to pull all adverts featuring him until further notice.

At the time, for legal reasons, the Western Cape Police Service could not say whether a case involving Katlego and Monique had been opened.