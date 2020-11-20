Katlego Maboe’s 'Playboy' poster gets tongues wagging on Twitter
TV presenter Katlego Maboe can't seem to get a break on social media, all thanks to tweeps who seem to be having a field day with his old Playboy ads.
Though he might be hiding away from the spotlight since his cheating video confession in October, his name keeps resurfacing on the Twitter TL.
This is after a tweep discovered an old “Playboy” ad and poked fun at the media personality, saying the “signs were there” that the TV presenter had been a player.
@KatlegoMaboe The signs was there man been a @PlayboyMagSA since 2019 it all makes sense now 😂— Brendan Cupido (@dev_brendan) November 17, 2020
Ya'll forgot about this partnership. 🤫#katlegomaboe #playboy #signature pic.twitter.com/h0Y7HCLicn
More tweeps took to the TL with their reactions to the Playboy posters they spotted in stores.
Smart Move #Playboy - Singature Collection 🎁❤️ @KatlegoMaboe— MNTUNGWA (@RealBiggie) November 17, 2020
🎀DEFINE YOURSELF 🎀 pic.twitter.com/DEdez6MPLV
So Katlego went from advertising a #Playboy body spray to being a real Playboy 🤔😏— ⭐🍌🍉MBUSENG🍉🍌⭐ (@BUBU_CESC) October 24, 2020
This life hmh!!!#KatlegoMaboeChallenge#katlegomaboemustrise pic.twitter.com/OtPcYGqN9l
Katlego became the hot topic of discussion on social media in October after a video of his estranged wife, Monique Muller, filming his cheating confession went viral.
He also confessed that he had “given her an STD”, which he claimed he had contracted from Nikita Murray.
However, Nikita's legal team came out to set the record straight, denied the claims and labelled the viral video as “malicious”.
On behalf of Nikita and her husband Matthew, Vincent Bergh of Liquor Law and Business Consultants said, “Our clients are very perturbed about the wild allegations flying around in the media, involving Mrs Murray and her family.”
The statement went on to add that Nikita had undergone a medical test.
“Due to these allegations, Mrs Murray had undergone a medical test to confirm that she has no sexually transmitted disease.
“The claims by Mr Maboe that Mrs Murray was the cause of him contracting the STD as accused of by the person who made the video, is therefore irresponsible and impossible.”
In light of the cheating scandal and abuse allegations, Expresso Morning Show pulled Katlego off air pending the outcome of an investigation. OUTsurance, which Katlego was the face of, also took the decision to pull all adverts featuring him until further notice.
At the time, for legal reasons, the Western Cape Police Service could not say whether a case involving Katlego and Monique had been opened.