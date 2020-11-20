TshisaLIVE

Tweeps think a Cassper Nyovest vs Nando's cypher would be LIT!

This was after the pair had a young interaction on the TL

20 November 2020 - 14:00
Nando's is hot for Cassper Nyovest.
Nando's is hot for Cassper Nyovest.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Nando's gave a shutout to AMN star Cassper Nyovest on Twitter, and now the star wants a whole peri-peri chicken!

We all know Cassper's song 428 to LA gives a nod to SA restaurant chain Nando's, but what we didn't know was that Nando's is his number one fan.

This week, the Egyptian Cotton hitmaker asked fans on Twitter to list their fave tracks from Cassper. With Mzansi raving about his hits, Nando's had the nation shook by showing their love for all things Cass.

In their reply, Nando's were spitting Cassper's bars on the TL.

Heh ndithi 'I just copped a quarter chicken at Nando’s 428 To LA ft Casey Veggies', said Nando's.

Cassper was taken by surprise that the legendary social media kings are his biggest fans.

The love gave Cass an in to ask for some chicken. The star straight up asked to upsize his meal from a quarter chicken to a whole peri-peri bird.

“Hahaha What's going on now? Hahaha, ekse? Skief full chicken lapho” wrote Cassper.

Fans were living for their interaction, saying Nando's could win in a head-to-head rap battle.

See for yourself:

Cassper's music has had tongues wagging, and it's not just "all talk".

After the release of his latest album Any Minute Now, the star took to social media to announce that Amademoni had been certified gold while Good For That reached platinum status.

Of course, Cassper was proud of his achievement,

“Boom! #Amademoni is now certified gold-selling single and Good For That just went platinum! #AnyMinuteNow is currently the best selling album in the country across all genres, so thank you so much to all the fans! I appreciate it a lot!!! Keep streaming!” Cassper said.

Cassper Nyovest on being hated on by trolls: I'm not doing this anymore!

The conspiracy theorists out there were trying to figure out how it somehow related to the beef between AKA and Cassper.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

#Guaped! Cassper spends R32k on pram so his son can travel in style

LOL, meanwhile that money can buy an adult a young second-hand Tazz!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper says 'Joburg lifestyle' can fool you into believing you're in Hollywood

"Living in Joburg can make you think you the beeswax," Cassper said.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Khanyi Mbau's home is a true testament to that lush life TshisaLIVE
  2. Kwaito star Mshoza has died, her management and close friends confirm TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Tira responds to shade from polygamist reality star Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE
  4. Minnie Dlamini gives praise to 'amazing' hubby for support in their parenthood ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
Questionnaires, scans & menu changes: what you can expect on an international ...
X