Tweeps think a Cassper Nyovest vs Nando's cypher would be LIT!
This was after the pair had a young interaction on the TL
Nando's gave a shutout to AMN star Cassper Nyovest on Twitter, and now the star wants a whole peri-peri chicken!
We all know Cassper's song 428 to LA gives a nod to SA restaurant chain Nando's, but what we didn't know was that Nando's is his number one fan.
This week, the Egyptian Cotton hitmaker asked fans on Twitter to list their fave tracks from Cassper. With Mzansi raving about his hits, Nando's had the nation shook by showing their love for all things Cass.
In their reply, Nando's were spitting Cassper's bars on the TL.
“Heh ndithi 'I just copped a quarter chicken at Nando’s 428 To LA ft Casey Veggies', said Nando's.
Heh ndithi “I just copped a quarter chicken at Nando’s 🔥 428 To LA ft Casey Veggies https://t.co/926rmQOxvd— NandosSA (@NandosSA) November 19, 2020
Cassper was taken by surprise that the legendary social media kings are his biggest fans.
The love gave Cass an in to ask for some chicken. The star straight up asked to upsize his meal from a quarter chicken to a whole peri-peri bird.
“Hahaha What's going on now? Hahaha, ekse? Skief full chicken lapho” wrote Cassper.
Hahaha What's going on now ? Hahaha ekse? Skief full chicken lapho https://t.co/ODExXhJEK4— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) November 19, 2020
Fans were living for their interaction, saying Nando's could win in a head-to-head rap battle.
See for yourself:
those bars,fake rappers pliz take note 😂 https://t.co/CWz4vnZiTc— ★lionheart🦁❤️ (@acekay07) November 20, 2020
I once said it will be lit 🔥🔥🔥when @NandosSA respond pic.twitter.com/KG9tmrWrRc— Nthato Cibi (@nthato_cibi1) November 19, 2020
Is a Quarter up for grabs 😋😋😋😝😝😝 https://t.co/E6mtKyFcaX— Wallacie Jnr ®️ (@wallaciejnr) November 20, 2020
Thats a hit for a lifetime...phinda mzala bathi bathi pic.twitter.com/RvgaPiujGn— Baki wa lepantsula. (@REALBUCKS1) November 19, 2020
This marketing team deserve amaBonus 🔥 https://t.co/Q3Bl2NqoEC— Sibusiso (@Si_bu_siso) November 19, 2020
Cassper's music has had tongues wagging, and it's not just "all talk".
After the release of his latest album Any Minute Now, the star took to social media to announce that Amademoni had been certified gold while Good For That reached platinum status.
Of course, Cassper was proud of his achievement,
“Boom! #Amademoni is now certified gold-selling single and Good For That just went platinum! #AnyMinuteNow is currently the best selling album in the country across all genres, so thank you so much to all the fans! I appreciate it a lot!!! Keep streaming!” Cassper said.