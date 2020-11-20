Tweeps think a Cassper Nyovest vs Nando's cypher would be LIT!

Nando's gave a shutout to AMN star Cassper Nyovest on Twitter, and now the star wants a whole peri-peri chicken!

We all know Cassper's song 428 to LA gives a nod to SA restaurant chain Nando's, but what we didn't know was that Nando's is his number one fan.

This week, the Egyptian Cotton hitmaker asked fans on Twitter to list their fave tracks from Cassper. With Mzansi raving about his hits, Nando's had the nation shook by showing their love for all things Cass.

In their reply, Nando's were spitting Cassper's bars on the TL.

“Heh ndithi 'I just copped a quarter chicken at Nando’s 428 To LA ft Casey Veggies', said Nando's.