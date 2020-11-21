TshisaLIVE

LEVELS! Focalistic’s new whip has the internet singing his praises!

21 November 2020 - 10:00
Focalistic has tongues wagging with his new ride.
Pitori Maradona musician Focalistic revealed to his fans his new car and Twitter is in love with his ride and anticipating his upcoming EP.

2020 has been a good year for Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic. From going gold to making waves across the nation, Mzansi couldn't be prouder of the musician who rose to fame just a year ago!

The star took to Twitter with shots of himself sitting on top of his new whip: a Mercedes V Class V220d AMG Line mini bus. In another video, the star was seen rapping on the roof.

“Dreams come true! New whip! New EP #SghubuSesExcellent coming Soon! #KeStarTour Been so dope to us!!” Focalistic wrote.

Fans were singing the star's praises for his new ride, admiring his hard work and the fruits of his labour!

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Earlier this year, the star's single Ke Star was certified gold. The single features on the album Blecke. Taking to Twitter about his achievement, the star opened up about disappointing his mother years earlier when he lost his degree document.

Focalistic went on to say that he is happy to make his mama proud by giving her something to put up on her wall.

“When I got my degree, I lost the paper and my mom was sad because she wanted to frame it. Today, I gave her the gold plaque and she couldn’t be happier,  her face with tears of joy. Calling the whole fam! Dankie Ke Star! Let’s go platinum,” said the star.

Congrats!

