LEVELS! Focalistic’s new whip has the internet singing his praises!

Pitori Maradona musician Focalistic revealed to his fans his new car and Twitter is in love with his ride and anticipating his upcoming EP.

2020 has been a good year for Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic. From going gold to making waves across the nation, Mzansi couldn't be prouder of the musician who rose to fame just a year ago!

The star took to Twitter with shots of himself sitting on top of his new whip: a Mercedes V Class V220d AMG Line mini bus. In another video, the star was seen rapping on the roof.

“Dreams come true! New whip! New EP #SghubuSesExcellent coming Soon! #KeStarTour Been so dope to us!!” Focalistic wrote.