OMG! Beyoncé sent Rich Mnisi IVY PARK drip, and he looks expensive in it

Leading SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi was sent a package by Beyoncé from her latest Ivy Park collection, and the outfits were literally made for him!

With the release of Beyoncé's recent collaboration, IVY Park x Adidas, influencers and fashion icons across the globe have been showing off their new drip. Maybe we are ready to splurge on the collection!

Rich, whose own collection took the nation by storm, received the latest IVY PARK collection personally from Beyoncé.

Taking to Twitter, the designer said Queen Bey is his bestie, and we totes have the star's stamp of approval for the collection.

“My bestie sent me 'the park'. Thank you Ivy Park, Adidas and Beyoncé, this is beautiful,” tweeted Rich.