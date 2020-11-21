TshisaLIVE

OMG! Beyoncé sent Rich Mnisi IVY PARK drip, and he looks expensive in it

21 November 2020 - 12:00
Rich Mnisi's received IVY PARK x Addidas drip, and Mzansi is living!
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Leading SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi was sent a package by Beyoncé from her latest Ivy Park collection, and the outfits were literally made for him!

With the release of Beyoncé's recent collaboration, IVY Park x Adidas, influencers and fashion icons across the globe have been showing off their new drip. Maybe we are ready to splurge on the collection!

Rich, whose own collection took the nation by storm, received the latest IVY PARK collection personally from Beyoncé.

Taking to Twitter, the designer said Queen Bey is his bestie, and we totes have the star's stamp of approval for the collection.

“My bestie sent me 'the park'. Thank you Ivy Park, Adidas and Beyoncé, this is beautiful,” tweeted Rich.

Fans were obsessed with the new drip. Many believe the star makes everything he wears look totally rich (how on brand, right?).

Check out these impressed tweeps:

This isn't the first time that Rich  and Beyoncé have made headlines together. The local designer's outfits were featured on the Black Is King music video earlier this year.

The star, along with Nyaniso Dzedze, Moonchild Sanelly and Nandi Madida, were among the home-grown talent who featured in the Lion King-inspired music video.

Rich also dressed Beyoncé when she performed in SA at the Global Citizen concert in 2018.

Imagine a Rich Mnisi x Ivy Park collaboration in the future? We can't wait to see what's next for these "besties"!

