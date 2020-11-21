OMG! Beyoncé sent Rich Mnisi IVY PARK drip, and he looks expensive in it
Leading SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi was sent a package by Beyoncé from her latest Ivy Park collection, and the outfits were literally made for him!
With the release of Beyoncé's recent collaboration, IVY Park x Adidas, influencers and fashion icons across the globe have been showing off their new drip. Maybe we are ready to splurge on the collection!
Rich, whose own collection took the nation by storm, received the latest IVY PARK collection personally from Beyoncé.
Taking to Twitter, the designer said Queen Bey is his bestie, and we totes have the star's stamp of approval for the collection.
“My bestie sent me 'the park'. Thank you Ivy Park, Adidas and Beyoncé, this is beautiful,” tweeted Rich.
my bestie sent me the park. Thank you @WeAreIvyPark @adidas and @Beyonce, this is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/vzGFV9CmIj— Rich Mnisi (@therichmnisi) November 16, 2020
Fans were obsessed with the new drip. Many believe the star makes everything he wears look totally rich (how on brand, right?).
Check out these impressed tweeps:
Can we have a Ivy Park x Rich Mnisi collection https://t.co/ahhnePJMmU— Felicity Fenty Veni⚪ (@FelicityNonkela) November 16, 2020
This isn't the first time that Rich and Beyoncé have made headlines together. The local designer's outfits were featured on the Black Is King music video earlier this year.
The star, along with Nyaniso Dzedze, Moonchild Sanelly and Nandi Madida, were among the home-grown talent who featured in the Lion King-inspired music video.
Rich also dressed Beyoncé when she performed in SA at the Global Citizen concert in 2018.
Imagine a Rich Mnisi x Ivy Park collaboration in the future? We can't wait to see what's next for these "besties"!