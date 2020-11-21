SNAPS | Sexy abs, brown skin & tall drinks: inside Thapelo Mokoena & his wife Lesego's vacation

Director and actor Thapelo Mokoena and his wife Lesego took a much-needed holiday to Zimbabwe, and the pair had us falling in love with the motherland all over again.

With 2020 reaching its end (thank goodness), that December vibe is setting in, and finally we can take a little time to ourselves.

This week, Nothing For Mahala star Thapelo took to Instagram with snaps of his vacay with wifey Lesego and friends. Thapelo and his squad were seen taking it easy on the Zambezi River in Zimbabwe with drinks and golden hour views.

Thapelo and company stayed at African Bush Camps and took in the beauty of nature and African sunsets.

“My long overdue trip to Zimbabwe has finally happened, and the Lord knows how much my wife and I needed it,” wrote Thapelo.

Thapelo opened up about the reason behind the trip. The star said a friend years ago inspired him to take a trip to our neighbouring country after describing the scenes and beauty of Zimbabwe.

“Through his tales, I really felt like paradise was on the other side of the border. I’m here and I can confirm that Africa is truly heaven” said Thapelo.

The star said the first day of their trip felt like scenes from a movie.