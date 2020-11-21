WATCH | Hulisani Ravele chats social media pros and cons with your faves!

Radio host and TV presenter Hulisani Ravele hosted conversations about how to make it big on social media with tips and tricks from local influencers Moshe Ndiki, Jess van Heerden and Lerato Sengadi.

When it comes to social media, it's best to trust the pioneers who were famous before the invention of Instagram stories.

947's Weekend Breakfast host Hulisani recently hosted conversations about the good and the bad in the world of social media.

The star said the aim of the conversations is to give insight to young hopefuls who are looking to make it big on the web as a content creator.

Local influencers Moshe, Jess and Lerato used their personal experiences with internet culture to give us get insight on how to use social media to your advantage.

Activist and PR specialist Lerato Sengadi opened up about the beginnings of her social media journey. From MySpace, to 50 likes on Instagram to becoming a verified public figure, Lerato has reached for the stars.

"I remember when I got my first 50 likes on Instagram. I thought 'wow I've actually made it'. Little did I know that I would go on to become verified and have 100s of 1000s of people following the stuff I post. The best part is that I've reached this level in social media without even trying to be anyone but myself," said Lerato.

With some advice for aspiring influencers, Lerato says that social media has given the youth hope to achieve their dreams regardless of their identity.

"I think the most exciting thing for me about social media and the influencer market is giving so many young people hope: that regardless of your race, gender, sexuality, body weight, your location, you can literally start from grassroots and grow into this amazing globally recognised person," said Lerato.

See for yourself: