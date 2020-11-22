'I even went to an interview drunk': Oskido opens up about past struggles
Rapper and house musician Oskido opened up about his rookie mistakes, changing the music game and losing kwaito singer Lebo Mathosa in the music industry in an interview with Pearl Thusi on BET Africa's Behind The Story.
With the world now experiencing loss at an accelerated rate, celebs and fans have taken the time to reflect on the past and heal for the future.
Dlala Piano hitmaker Oskido recently had a conversation with actress and presenter Pearl on Behind the Story . The star spoke about his past mistakes when he was new to the industry.
The star said he once pitched up to an interview drunk, but defended himself, saying it was his first time in studio and he could only learn from his mistakes.
"I even went to an interview drunk," Oskido said.
This week @PearlThusi is in conversation with music pioneer, DJ, record producer, and businessman.🔥— BET Africa (@BET_Africa) November 16, 2020
Yes, Its @OskidoIBelieve on #BehindthestoryBET this Saturday at 18:30 CAT, exclusive to channel 129.🙌 pic.twitter.com/NWZABT6rCH
The musician also spoke about starting his label Kalawa Jazmee Records in the 1990s and being a game-changer of his time.
“We changed that game because we knew what ownership meant,” said Oskido.
He got real about the loss of legendary gospel singer Lebo Mathosa back in 2006. He said it was devastating for him as an artist and friend.
The artist-cum-producer has been candid with fans about experiencing loss in the past. Earlier this year, his father Esaph Mdlongwa died due to Covid-19
The star took to Twitter with a heartfelt post to commemorate his late dad.
“It’s with great sadness to let you know that I have lost my old man due to Covid-19, a great man who inspired me to understand the value of life. So long Mdala, rest well. I will see you again in the next lifetime. You’ve shown us a way & shone the light Akwehlanga lungehlanga,” he said.