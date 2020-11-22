TshisaLIVE

'I even went to an interview drunk': Oskido opens up about past struggles

22 November 2020 - 11:00
House music legend Oskido opens up about growing pains, loss and being a game-changer.
House music legend Oskido opens up about growing pains, loss and being a game-changer.
Image: MABUTI KALI

Rapper and house musician Oskido opened up about his rookie mistakes, changing the music game and losing kwaito singer Lebo Mathosa in the music industry in an interview with Pearl Thusi on BET Africa's Behind The Story.

With the world now experiencing loss at an accelerated rate, celebs and fans have taken the time to reflect on the past and heal for the future.

Dlala Piano hitmaker Oskido recently had a conversation with actress and presenter Pearl  on Behind the Story . The star spoke about his past mistakes when he was new to the industry.

The star said he once pitched up to an interview drunk, but defended himself, saying it was his first time in studio and he could only learn from his mistakes.

"I even went to an interview drunk," Oskido said.

The musician also spoke about starting his label Kalawa Jazmee Records in the 1990s and being a game-changer of his time.

“We changed that game because we knew what ownership meant,” said Oskido.

He got real about the loss of legendary gospel singer Lebo Mathosa back in 2006. He said  it was devastating for him as an artist and friend. 

The artist-cum-producer has been candid with fans about experiencing loss in the past. Earlier this year, his father Esaph Mdlongwa died due to Covid-19

The star took to Twitter with a heartfelt post to commemorate his late dad.

It’s with great sadness to let you know that I have lost my old man due to Covid-19, a great man who inspired me to understand the value of life. So long Mdala, rest well. I will see you again in the next lifetime. You’ve shown us a way & shone the light Akwehlanga lungehlanga,” he said.

Oskido loses his father Esaph Mdlongwa to Covid-19: I will see you again in the next lifetime

"Being strong is a skill I am getting tired of," a heartbroken Sidwell said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Oskido's father, a veteran Zimbabwean opposition politician, dies

Zimbabwean opposition stalwart and father of SA music impresario Oscar “Oskido’ Mdlongwa, Esaph Mdlongwa, 73, has died.
News
1 month ago

LootLove heartbroken after her baby brother dies: Please just come back ...

"This makes no sense... I’m so angry, I’m so confused, I just want you back..."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'uThando Nes'thembu' fans just wanna see Abongwe happy! TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Khanyi Mbau's home is a true testament to that lush life TshisaLIVE
  3. Kwaito star Mshoza has died, her management and close friends confirm TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Tira responds to shade from polygamist reality star Lucky Gumbi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X