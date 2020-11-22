'I even went to an interview drunk': Oskido opens up about past struggles

Rapper and house musician Oskido opened up about his rookie mistakes, changing the music game and losing kwaito singer Lebo Mathosa in the music industry in an interview with Pearl Thusi on BET Africa's Behind The Story.

With the world now experiencing loss at an accelerated rate, celebs and fans have taken the time to reflect on the past and heal for the future.

Dlala Piano hitmaker Oskido recently had a conversation with actress and presenter Pearl on Behind the Story . The star spoke about his past mistakes when he was new to the industry.

The star said he once pitched up to an interview drunk, but defended himself, saying it was his first time in studio and he could only learn from his mistakes.

"I even went to an interview drunk," Oskido said.