SuzelleDIY is back as Jozi princess Tali in a new chapter as 'momfluencer'

Actress and Youtuber Julia Anastasopoulos is set to star in the upcoming Showmax original Tali's Baby Diary after the success of her record-breaking 2017 TV show.

The sequel follows the life of a now pregnant Tali who is determined to become a “momfluencer”. Unexpectedly with child, Tali, alongside Darren and Rael, is forced to face the bigger questions about life, love and parenthood.

Stars we can look forward to seeing joining the cast of Tali's Baby Diary include Coconut Kelz, Danny K, Deon Lotz, Schalk Bezuidenhout and Siv Ngesi.

According to Julia, the inspiration for the show came from her own pregnancy after giving birth to her daughter in 2018. Let alone getting married, the YouTube star said there is so much comedy gold in giving birth that she wanted to capture in her show.

“We thought there was so much comedic material in getting married, but it doesn’t come close to preparing to have a baby. Having a baby in today’s world of insta-perfection has offered us so much wonderful comedic material,” said the star.

After the mockumentary Tali's Wedding Diary bagged multiplied South African Film and Television Awards and broke viewer records, viewers can look forward to more of Tali on our screens. Showmax’s head of content said the series would be released in 2021.

“Fans have been asking for a second season since Tali’s Wedding Diary first aired. I think we all need a laugh after the year we’ve had, so we can’t wait to have Tali back on Showmax in early 2021 as our first renewal,” said Candice Fangueiro.