WATCH | Fans sing Zodwa Wabantu's praises as she tackles HIV/Aids stigma

Performer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu hopes to make people with HIV/Aids feel less ashamed of their status and the internet couldn't agree more!

With all the advances in medicine to help the lives of those with HIV/Aids, celebs have often used their platforms to work on getting society caught up as well.

Recently, controversial dancer Zodwa has been campaigning for SA to destigmatise living with HIV/Aids. This will be shown on the second season of her TV show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored on Moja Love.

Taking to Instagram to tease fans, Zodwa took fans through the process of her getting tested for HIV/Aids.

The star also posted a photo of one negative and positive test, sparking conversation and debate about the topic in anticipation of the latest season of her reality TV show.

Zodwa's fans shared their admiration for the star's initiative, as well as adding to the conversation about HIV/Aids.

Take a look for yourself: