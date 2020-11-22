WATCH | Fans sing Zodwa Wabantu's praises as she tackles HIV/Aids stigma
Performer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu hopes to make people with HIV/Aids feel less ashamed of their status and the internet couldn't agree more!
With all the advances in medicine to help the lives of those with HIV/Aids, celebs have often used their platforms to work on getting society caught up as well.
Recently, controversial dancer Zodwa has been campaigning for SA to destigmatise living with HIV/Aids. This will be shown on the second season of her TV show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored on Moja Love.
Taking to Instagram to tease fans, Zodwa took fans through the process of her getting tested for HIV/Aids.
The star also posted a photo of one negative and positive test, sparking conversation and debate about the topic in anticipation of the latest season of her reality TV show.
Zodwa's fans shared their admiration for the star's initiative, as well as adding to the conversation about HIV/Aids.
Take a look for yourself:
Actress Refilwe Modiselle also praised the star for taking the HIV/Aids conversation onto national television. After the star said that being either negative or positive shouldn't define someone, Zodwa emphasised that at the core of it all that's her message.
“That’s why I want us to engage with our people we have a responsibility to teach 'cause God gave us the platform to be famous but share with them,” replied Zodwa.
In the past, rumours were swirling about Zodwa. Many believed that she is HIV positive. However, the star clarified that she refuses to be bullied into revealing her status.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in 2018, the star said that she will fight back against the negativity thrown her way. Essentially, Zodwa believes that your status is your business.
“I am not the kind of person that will get sensitive and defend myself. Instead, I will fight back. It is not their right to 'out' people or force people to reveal their status. They are being bullies if they are and so I will tell them that. Your status is your business. It is yours, embrace it. Don't allow others to make a mockery of it,” said Zodwa.