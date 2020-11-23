Duduzane Zuma shuts down Thuli Phongolo dating rumours: 'I don't know her'

Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, has set the record straight about his relationship with DJ and former Generations: The Legacy actress, Thuli Phongolo, saying the pair had never met.

Rumours flooded the streets that the pair were dating after Thuli apparently posted a now-deleted picture of a man whose face was not shown and who has the same tattoo as Duduzane.

In a recent interview with Mac-G, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him.

“She's a beautiful young lady and I've only heard of her now. She's doing her thing and all the best for whatever it is that she's doing. I only wish her the best, but I do not know her, that's point number one. Point number two is I've never met her, and the third point is I categorically deny it, not that I have to. Why must I explain myself to people?”

Duduzane joked that his response to the rumours has been: “Do I look like a blesser?”

Two weeks ago, the actress laughed off the rumours, saying she was now scared to post because people go as far as “investigating” tattoos.

“Iindaba zabantu nizazi ukundlula yezenu,” she said, which translates to “you know people's business more than you know yours”.