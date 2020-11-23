TshisaLIVE

Duduzane Zuma shuts down Thuli Phongolo dating rumours: 'I don't know her'

23 November 2020 - 09:00
Duduzane Zuma's love life has started to make \headlines. File photo.
Duduzane Zuma's love life has started to make \headlines. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, has set the record straight about his relationship with DJ and former Generations: The Legacy actress, Thuli Phongolo, saying the pair had never met.

Rumours flooded the streets that the pair were dating after Thuli apparently posted a now-deleted picture of a man whose face was not shown and who has the same tattoo as Duduzane.

In a recent interview with Mac-G, Duduzane denied knowing Thuli, saying he is used to rumours being spread about him.

“She's a beautiful young lady and I've only heard of her now. She's doing her thing and all the best for whatever it is that she's doing. I only wish her the best, but I do not know her, that's point number one. Point number two is I've never met her, and the third point is I categorically deny it, not that I have to. Why must I explain myself to people?”

Duduzane joked that his response to the rumours has been: “Do I look like a blesser?”

Two weeks ago, the actress laughed off the rumours, saying she was now scared to post because people go as far as “investigating” tattoos.

Iindaba zabantu nizazi ukundlula yezenu,” she said, which translates to “you know people's business more than you know yours”.

An artist offered me R100k to act like we’re dating, says Thuli Phongolo

Would you pretend to be someone's partner for R100,000?
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Boity gets a ride worth more than R2.5m

Sis has been putting in the work. Now she got the prize
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Thuli Phongolo serves major sauce in latest photoshoot

Thuli Phongolo is out here serving major #bodygoals.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'uThando Nes'thembu' fans just wanna see Abongwe happy! TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi shows up P-Diddy with a video of his excellent swimming skills TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young ... TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA & Kairo's pool hangout left tweeps in their #summergoals feels! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X