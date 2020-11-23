'It's not about Mshoza': Fans split after Anele Ngcongca dies just days after ex-girlfriend

Ngcongca and Mshoza revealed their relationship in an exclusive interview with Drum magazine in 2018.

In the interview, Ngcongca said it was love and respect that attracted him to Mshoza.

“She’s giving me something I was missing in a relationship, which is love and respect,” Ngcongca said at the time. “She has respect and is a people person. She makes me happy. Being around her makes me happy.”

In 2019 the pair revealed that they were expecting a baby, but unfortunately Mshoza reportedly miscarried. In the same year, Mshoza broke up with the soccer star, saying: “We could no longer stay in a relationship.”

On social media, many fans paid tribute to the footballer, saying Ngcongca and Mshoza were now “reunited in heaven”.

However, some said Ngcongca's death was not about Mshoza.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: