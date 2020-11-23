Nelisiwe opens up about childhood trauma: My dad was shot in front of me when I was 8/9

Actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya has opened up about how a scene on set brought back painful traumatic childhood memories.

The actress took to Instagram and detailed how shooting the scene left her traumatised, as it took her back to the time when she witnessed her father being gunned down.

“It brought back all the pain when I was young, at the age of eight or nine, when my dad was shot in front of me. All the trauma we went through with my siblings when my father was hunted down and eventually killed by guns.”

She explained that her father's shooting left her sick, but how she later learnt that facing childhood trauma helps with moving on with one's life.

“I remember I cried so hard and got really sick. Sense of memory really dribbled me that day. It taught me how important it is to deal with our childhood trauma ... I remember I had to go home for a whole weekend just to recover.”

Nelisiwe plays the role of Mbali Mthethwa on e.tv's telenovela Durban Gen.

“Playing the character of Mbali in Durban Gen is nothing but a blessing ... I am acting but at the same time I'm healing.”