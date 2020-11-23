OPINION | Mshoza should’ve been given her flowers while she was still alive

I'm about to go “angry black woman” on y'all but this is necessary, especially after all the fake messages of “appreciation” in tribute to late kwaito star Nomasonto "Mshoza" Maswanganyi who died on Thursday morning.

The 37-year-old musician died due to complications related to diabetes. She first revealed that she was diabetic in 2014 when she was hospitalised after a health scare.

Mshoza's death came as a shock to many, especially for her true, die-hard fans.

However, what I don't understand is the clear “unreal” love and adoration for her, which makes me wonder whether she knew she was this loved by Mzansi.

South Africans have a tendency of giving celebs their flowers when they die and not when they're still alive. Like for instance, two days ago, I bet Mshoza was the last thing on many people's minds, but as soon as she died people rushed to social media to proclaim their “love” for her and how “talented” she was.