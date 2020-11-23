TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Siya Kolisi gushes over how cute Rachel looked at the SA Style Awards

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 November 2020 - 11:00
Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, were named the Most Stylish Couple at the 2020 Style Awards.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

Winners of the 2020 SA Style Awards dressed up to the nines in their personal interpretation of #DenimCouture to collect their trophies at the glamorous and  intimate event on Sunday.

The SA Style Awards took place at a pandemic-conscious, invite-only awards ceremony in Sandton. The event was hosted by Ayanda Thabethe and had Mzansi “tuning in" virtually through their social media.

In addition to the winners, Tshepi Vundla, Tansey Coetzee, Kuli Roberts and Gert Johan-Coetzee showed up at the glitzy showcase in their best definition of denim couture.

The Most Stylish Couple had a cute moment on the TL when Siya Kolisi couldn't help but gush over his wifey Rachel, who was representing them  at the event.

Rachel looked so cute in her lil' denim prom dress adorned with Xhosa lines that hubby Siya had to “summon” her back home. Ah, such a cute moment!

The rest of the guests in attendance also put in effort to showcase their style. Some looks at the awards had tweeps asking:“Kanti what is denim couture?”

In case you missed it, here's the full list of  winners:

Most Stylish Couple: Siya and Rachel Kolisi.

Most Innovative Style: Yasmin Furmie.

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV: Sindi Dlathu.

Most Stylish Media Personality: Phathu Makwarela.

Most Stylish Model: Blue Mbombo.

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Nadia Nakai.

The Next Big Things: Witney Ram and Ama Qamata.

Most Stylish Designer: Donald Nxumalo.

Most Stylish Business Personality: Irene Charnley.

The Most Stylish Changemaker: Dr Sivu.

Then, live at the event, Master KG was announced as the Most Stylish SA Icon!

Check out the snaps and vids from the intimate event:

