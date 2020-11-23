WATCH | Gospel star Dr Tumi slams trolls claiming he’s 'homophobic' again

A resurgence of tweets claiming that gospel artist Dr Tumi was homophobic has resulted in the Udumo singer having to record a video to make it clear that he's not homophobic.

Dr Tumi was forced to set the record straight after a tweep went back to 2018 to retweet tweets from the TL at the time where Dr Tumi and fellow gospel artist Lebo Sekgobela were accused of having pulled out of a gospel concert because Somizi was commissioned as the MC of the event.

The old story was proved to be false and all parties including Somizi, the event organisers and the artist involved addressed the accusations and put them to bed back then.

However, a tweep went searching for that story and Dr Tumi found himself on the trends list once again.

He recorded and posted a video on Twitter to make it clear that he is not a homophobe.

“There's something that has been bothering me and I thought I should take some time out and address because it's just a misconception and a lie that I feel should not go on ... I don't want people to have the wrong impression ...”

“Right from the onset I just want you to know that I am not homophobic. I truly have no reason to hate anyone, I don't hate or discriminate against anyone ... ”

The gospel star went on to address the people who resurrected the tweets, questioning their motives but refusing to dwell on them. He explained that he was relieved to know that the people who were involved in the original version of the story, in which the accusations first popped up, knew the truth.

However, he felt compelled to post the video as the recent comments that labelled him as a homophobe “hurt” him.

“And I know that that lie was based on something that was not even true and actually the people who were involved in that know the real truth and they don't have an issue (with me). I was so saddened by it, seeing a few comments about it today because I don't like discrimination or when people are treated badly ..." he said.

The DR reiterated that he loves everyone and he hoped that everyone who had got the “wrong end” of the story now knows his truth.

Watch the full videos below: