TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Gospel star Dr Tumi slams trolls claiming he’s 'homophobic' again

“It's just a misconception and a lie that I feel should not go on.”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 November 2020 - 13:00
Dr Tumi recorded a video to make it clear that he's against homophobia.
Dr Tumi recorded a video to make it clear that he's against homophobia.
Image: Instagram/Dr Tumisang

A resurgence of tweets claiming that gospel artist Dr Tumi was homophobic has resulted in the Udumo singer having to record a video to make it clear that he's not homophobic.

Dr Tumi was forced to set the record straight after a tweep went back to 2018 to retweet tweets from the TL at the time where Dr Tumi and fellow gospel artist Lebo Sekgobela were accused of having pulled out of a gospel concert because Somizi was commissioned as the MC of the event.

The old story was proved to be false and all parties including Somizi, the event organisers and the artist involved addressed the accusations and put them to bed back then.

However, a tweep went searching for that story and Dr Tumi found himself on the trends list once again.

He recorded and posted a video on Twitter to make it clear that he is not a homophobe.

“There's something that has been bothering me and I thought I should take some time out and address because it's just a misconception and a lie that I feel should not go on ... I don't want people to have the wrong impression ...”

“Right from the onset I just want you to know that I am not homophobic. I truly have no reason to hate anyone, I don't hate or discriminate against anyone ... ”

The gospel star went on to address the people who resurrected the tweets, questioning their motives but refusing to dwell on them. He explained that he was relieved to know that the people who were involved in the original version of the story, in which the accusations first popped up, knew the truth.

However, he felt compelled to post the video as the recent comments that labelled him as a homophobe “hurt” him.

“And I know that that lie was based on something that was not even true and actually the people who were involved in that know the real truth and they don't have an issue (with me). I was so saddened by it, seeing a few comments about it today because I don't like discrimination or when people are treated badly ..." he said.

The DR reiterated that he loves everyone and he hoped that everyone who had got the “wrong end” of the story now knows his truth.

Watch the full videos below:

READ MORE

Dr Tumi: I'm working on live streams for Easter to rejuvenate souls

The gospel has urged families to pray at home together during this difficult time.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Gospel star Dr Tumi swaps the mic for a stethoscope to help with Covid-19 outbreak

"I am a qualified medical doctor with more than 12 years' experience in both public and private practice"
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Dr Tumi hopes 2020 will be a better year

"I want to leave behind any form of negativity. I want 2020 to be a positive year."
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Dr Tumi opens up about money struggles and 'being broke'

Dr Tumi has challenged the traditional stereotypes of doctors being wealthy, revealing that his own idea to start a medical practice left him broke ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'uThando Nes'thembu' fans just wanna see Abongwe happy! TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi shows up P-Diddy with a video of his excellent swimming skills TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA is totes smitten with Nellie Tembe, and there are receipts to prove it TshisaLIVE
  5. Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X