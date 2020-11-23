‘Why do you lie all the time?' - Zakes Mda slams ‘ninny’ Donald Trump

Writer Zakes Mda has criticised outgoing US president Donald Trump for lying about “hundreds of thousands” of fraudulent votes which he claimed have been found by his investigators.

Trump was reacting to reports about incoming US President Joe Biden announcing his cabinet members on Tuesday.

“Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to 'flip' at least four states, which in turn is more than enough to win the election?" Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Below his tweet was a disclaimer pointing out the claim about fraudulent votes has been disputed.

Trump's claim clearly didn't sit well with Zakes, who tweeted: "Why do you lie all the time?"