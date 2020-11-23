TshisaLIVE

‘Why do you lie all the time?' - Zakes Mda slams ‘ninny’ Donald Trump

23 November 2020 - 12:00
Novelist Zake Mda has slammed outgoing US president Donald Trump.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

Writer Zakes Mda has criticised outgoing US president Donald Trump for lying about “hundreds of thousands” of fraudulent votes which he claimed have been found by his investigators.

Trump was reacting to reports about incoming US President Joe Biden announcing his cabinet members on Tuesday.

“Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to 'flip' at least four states, which in turn is more than enough to win the election?" Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Below his tweet was a disclaimer pointing out the claim about fraudulent votes has been disputed.

Trump's claim clearly didn't sit well with Zakes, who tweeted: "Why do you lie all the time?" 

The Guardian reported on Sunday that Biden will announce cabinet members on Tuesday ahead of a “scaled-down inauguration celebration” because of Covid-19 restrictions. Biden announced last Thursday that he had already appointed his treasury secretary.

Trump has been having a meltdown in the past weeks since Biden emerged as the winner in the recent US elections. 

In two separate tweets, Trump said Biden failed to deal with swine flu and would fail to produce a Covid-19 vaccine “in record time.”

He also claimed America will be “healing fast” from Covid-19, “especially with our vaccines", to which Zakes responded: “Don't be a ninny. Vaccines don't heal, they prevent.” 

Zakes is one of Trump's biggest critics, and in September was accused of being “obsessed” with the outgoing US president. The author wouldn't let the claims slide and set the record straight.

