BCCSA lets Phat Joe off the hook over homophobic remarks on his show

Phat Joe is off the hook with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) after it ruled that comments made by the guests on his 1 Magic show Cheeky Palate on October 9 did not advocate hatred against the LGBTIQ+ community.

The ruling comes after 16 people lodged complaints over comments they deemed homophobic on his TV show.

The guests included Nobuntu Webster, Gerry Eldson, Gogo Dineo, Joshua Maponga and Zwai Bala, who offered different views on a range of topics, including spirituality and homosexuality.

“ ... the discussion on homosexuality was not such that it advocated for hatred against the LGBTIQ+ community,” the BCCSA stated in its adjudication.

“What was central in what was said as far as homosexuality is concerned was that the Bible prohibits it — that homosexuality is a sin.

“Gerry went further to state that despite homosexuality being prohibited by the Bible, homosexual people are still guaranteed ‘the love of God’.

“ ... the guests acknowledged the supremacy of our constitution. The result therefore is that even where people are devoted to their religious indoctrinations, they have no choice but to abide by the constitution, it is law.”

Some of the complainants were further aggrieved by the fact that Phat Joe and Maponga have allegedly been linked to homophobic remarks in the past. The BCCSA did not find the relevance in this matter.

“The BCCSA may only judge what was said on the broadcast complained of. What was said by either the host or Joshua on another occasion is not essential to this adjudication,” it said.