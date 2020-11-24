Busiswa calls out 'The Queen' for portrayal of GBV: Your disconnect from the issue is obvious

MY POWER hitmaker Busiswa has called out The Queen, saying the show was disconnected and uninspired on how its tackles violence against women.

As the fight for an equal society for all genders continues, SA's famous faces have made it a point to enlighten their fans and raise awareness around gender-based violence (GBV).

This week, musician Busiswa opened up the discussion about The Queen's Georgina "Gigi" Zulu, a "slay queen" cop whose storyline took a dark turn in the latest episode of the show.

The star criticised the way Gigi was portrayed in the series, claiming the story isn't realistic.

“A senior female cop was raped after 'letting go' once: going out and leaving her gun at home. Now other victims in the community are pressuring her to attend their cases personally coz' she 'knows how it feels’ ... HHAYINI #TheQueenMzansi. Whoever wrote this is not a woman or victim,” Busiswa wrote on Twitter.