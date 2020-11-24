Cassper Nyovest opens up about Malawian roots leading up to concert in Malawi
'My grandfather walked from Malawi with a group of friends and settled in Potchefstroom'
Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has highlighted that his concert in Malawi next month had more meaning for him than his fans could ever imagine.
The rapper lifted the lid on his Malawian roots when he took to Twitter and spoke about how his origins stem from that country.
Abuti FillUp told how his grandfather and a group of friends walked from Malawi to SA and ended up settling in North West.
In more like a tell-all tweet, Cassper revealed how honoured he was to get the opportunity to perform in the country of his ancestry.
"Performing in Malawi in December. It's always special for me 'cause that's where my family tree starts."
Proudly and boldly African, Cassper has been at the forefront of some conversations about issues regarding the continent.
In October, Mufasa called out African leaders for failing their people, reiterating how it seems they "don't care" about black people's lives.
This came after the three words “Africa is bleeding” had been hogging the headlines and socials. Feeling he couldn't sit back and watch, the rapper took to Twitter to speak out about the brutality African people had recently faced..
Mufasa started his tweet with a plea to his followers to raise awareness about police brutality against protesters fighting to #EndSARS in Nigeria. He also touched on the SA's #AMINext movement that aims to bring awareness to the issues of femicide and gender-based violence.
Calling Africa a “bloodbath”, Cass also touched on the gruesome killings of Congolese and claimed the leaders of the continent had failed “us”.