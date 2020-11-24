Cassper Nyovest opens up about Malawian roots leading up to concert in Malawi

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has highlighted that his concert in Malawi next month had more meaning for him than his fans could ever imagine.

The rapper lifted the lid on his Malawian roots when he took to Twitter and spoke about how his origins stem from that country.

Abuti FillUp told how his grandfather and a group of friends walked from Malawi to SA and ended up settling in North West.

In more like a tell-all tweet, Cassper revealed how honoured he was to get the opportunity to perform in the country of his ancestry.

"Performing in Malawi in December. It's always special for me 'cause that's where my family tree starts."