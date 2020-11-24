TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest opens up about Malawian roots leading up to concert in Malawi

'My grandfather walked from Malawi with a group of friends and settled in Potchefstroom'

24 November 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest speaks about his Malawian roots.
Cassper Nyovest speaks about his Malawian roots.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has highlighted that his concert in Malawi next month had more meaning for him than his fans could ever imagine.

The rapper lifted the lid on his Malawian roots when he took to Twitter and spoke about how his origins stem from that country. 

Abuti FillUp told how his grandfather and a group of friends walked from Malawi to SA and ended up settling in North West. 

In more like a tell-all tweet, Cassper revealed how honoured he was to get the opportunity to perform in the country of his ancestry.

"Performing in Malawi in December. It's always special for me 'cause that's where my family tree starts."

Proudly and boldly African, Cassper has been at the forefront of some conversations about issues regarding the continent. 

In October, Mufasa called out African leaders for failing their people, reiterating how it seems they "don't care" about black people's lives.

This came after the three words “Africa is bleeding” had been hogging the headlines and socials. Feeling  he couldn't sit back and watch, the rapper took to Twitter to speak out about the  brutality African people had recently faced..

Mufasa started his tweet with a plea to his followers to raise awareness about police brutality against protesters fighting to #EndSARS in Nigeria. He also touched on the SA's  #AMINext movement that aims to bring awareness to the issues of femicide and gender-based violence.

Calling Africa a “bloodbath”, Cass also touched on the gruesome killings of Congolese and claimed the leaders of the continent had failed “us”. 

Tweeps think a Cassper Nyovest vs Nando's cypher would be LIT!

Watch out Cass, Nando's is coming for your gig!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper laughs off ghost writer claims

Haaibo! So some believe Cassper is using a ghost writer?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper Nyovest on being hated on by trolls: I'm not doing this anymore!

The conspiracy theorists out there were trying to figure out how it somehow related to the beef between AKA and Cassper.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'What’s this about snakes?’ - Pearl Modiadie, DJ Fresh & Cassper poke fun at celeb 'witchcraft' claims

Your favs can't help but have a laugh.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma shuts down Thuli Phongolo dating rumours: 'I don't know her' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi shows up P-Diddy with a video of his excellent swimming skills TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA is totes smitten with Nellie Tembe, and there are receipts to prove it TshisaLIVE
  5. Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X