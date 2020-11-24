Kwaito star Mshoza's memorial and funeral details revealed

As family, friends and fans of the late kwaito star Mshoza prepare to say their final farewell to her, the details of her memorial and funeral services have been released.

Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, died last Thursday, aged 37.

Close friend and fellow celebrity Khanyi Mbau shared a poster with the details so those who want to bid farewell to the star know how and where to do so.

Memorial service:

The star’s memorial service will take place on Wednesday, November 25, in Newtown from 9am.

Funeral service:

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 28, at House of Treasures Ministries in Rispark, Johannesburg.

Mshoza will be buried at Westpark Cemetery in Montgomery Park.

TshisaLIVE has also been informed that due to Covid-19, the services will be live-streamed on YouTube so that Mshoza's thousands of fans who may wish to say their goodbyes can do so virtually.