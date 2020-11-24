Pearl Thusi: 'I’m definitely messy, problematic, confusing ... but I’m human'

Living life in the public eye is not easy and actress Pearl Thusi has come out to remind Mzansi that she's human and also makes mistakes.

The TV presenter took to Twitter and lifted the lid on how she was feeling about people's expectations of her being somewhat “perfect” with no faults.

Pearl described herself as a “messy, problematic and confusing” person who is also just human.

“I work on myself constantly, consistently and persistently. I love that about me,” she wrote in parts of her tweet.