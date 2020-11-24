TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi: 'I’m definitely messy, problematic, confusing ... but I’m human'

24 November 2020 - 09:00 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Thusi is a human being who also makes mistakes.
Pearl Thusi is a human being who also makes mistakes.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Living life in the public eye is not easy and actress Pearl Thusi has come out to remind Mzansi that she's human and also makes mistakes.

The TV presenter took to Twitter and lifted the lid on how she was feeling about people's expectations of her being somewhat “perfect” with no faults.

Pearl described herself as a “messy, problematic and confusing” person who is also just human.

I work on myself constantly, consistently and persistently. I love that about me,” she wrote in parts of her tweet.

Over the past few months alone, Pearl has come under fire on social media for some of the comments she's made.

In September she was dragged for an “inappropriate” comment to Khanyi Mbau after her father's death.

In response to the funeral announcement by Khanyi, Pearl commented: “Hectic”.

Her comment attracted the most attention, and forced Khanyi to turn off comments on her post for awhile because people used the space to bash Pearl for being “insensitive”.

Earlier this year, in June, Pearl saw herself standing firm and told South Africans to “direct your anger towards the government” after she shared her views on the #PutSouthAfricansFirstNow movement.

Pearl's comments about the “killing” of fellow Africans was received with mixed views.  

While many agreed with Pearl's stance and made it clear that the aim of #PutSouthAfricansFirstNow was not to incite violence but to ask the government to prioritise SA citizens so the unemployment rate could reduce.  

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'I even went to an interview drunk': Oskido opens up about past struggles

Oskido opened up about the rookie mistakes he made when he was a newbie in the industry
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Everything you need to know about DJ Zinhle's new sunglasses range

You can now pair your summer look with DJ Zinhle's new sunglasses.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

DJ Tira, Pearl Thusi & Robert Marawa get the most nods at #KZNEA

Meanwhile AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Bonang Matheba and five others will battle it out for KZN's Most Loved Cousin award.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sexy red devil, catwoman & Sarafina! Mzansi celebs go all out to celebrate Halloween

These celebs took the game of "dress up" to a whole other level!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma shuts down Thuli Phongolo dating rumours: 'I don't know her' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi shows up P-Diddy with a video of his excellent swimming skills TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young ... TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA is totes smitten with Nellie Tembe, and there are receipts to prove it TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X