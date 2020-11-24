TshisaLIVE

Shauwn Mkhize: Don't mock others when they stumble and fall!

“When you laugh at somebody else fall ... you are opening a way for your own demise.”

24 November 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize believes if you laugh at people who face setbacks, you are opening a way for your own demise.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

If she's not outchea serving serious money goals on the socials, businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize is dropping some serious “life lesson” jewels.

Being somewhat sick and tired of how people treat those who “fall” from grace, the businesswoman harshly advised her Mzansi not to make a mockery of someone's “downfall” but rather “learn” from it.

The businesswoman, who often motivates her followers on her social platforms, took to Instagram at the weekend with some sage advice.

“Thought of the day: When you see men fall, don’t laugh, learn ... because you are on your way up and things that trip people to fall, which you and I are not free from that temptation or from the weakness that will cause us to stumble and fall as well.”

Shauwn advised that when you rejoice at someone's “fall”, indirectly you are bringing bad luck upon yourself.

“When you laugh at somebody else fall, white or black, rich or poor, your enemy or your friend ... you are laughing and opening a way for your own demise when you do that.

“Because to laugh and not learn, 'to make mockery and not to understand', is to make the same mistake yourself.”

Shauwn added she's also noticed how many people get delighted when “one of her own” falls, which she claims worries her, as she wonders why people don't use the same amount of energy to celebrate their achievements.

“I see how people get excited when one of our own fall and it worries me as a person, and I think ... when will we stop, because when they have done well we don’t celebrate their good work or achievements the way we celebrate their downfall.” 

