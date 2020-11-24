Shimza: 'Our era of artists are selling more than just music. Woke bunch!'

African Woman hitmaker DJ Shimza sang the praises of young SA artists for venturing into the world of business and being more than just their music.

With our fave musicians finding better ways to connect with SA than just their discography, the game has changed, and fans are really living for it!

Era by DJ Zinhle's sunglasses, AKA's latest merch, `J-Something's restaurant and cookbook: These artists and several others of the 21st century will go down in history for being epic in the business world.

Musician Shimza took to Twitter with positivity and love for all the artists out there who are making it big in their business ventures. He claimed they were "woke" for embracing multiple streams of income.

“Our era of artists are selling more than just music! Woke bunch!” Shimza tweeted.