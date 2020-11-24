TshisaLIVE

Shimza: 'Our era of artists are selling more than just music. Woke bunch!'

24 November 2020 - 12:00
DJ Shimza says it's beautiful to see artists branching out of the music world.
DJ Shimza says it's beautiful to see artists branching out of the music world.
African Woman hitmaker DJ Shimza sang the praises of young SA artists for venturing into the world of business and being more than just their music.

With our fave musicians finding better ways to connect with SA than just their discography, the game has changed, and fans are really living for it!

Era by DJ Zinhle's sunglasses, AKA's latest merch, `J-Something's restaurant and cookbook: These artists and several others of the 21st century will go down in history for being epic in the business world.

Musician Shimza took to Twitter with positivity and love for all the artists out there who are making it big in their business ventures. He claimed they were "woke" for embracing multiple streams of income.

“Our era of artists are selling more than just music! Woke bunch!” Shimza tweeted.

Fans took to the replies to show their respect for hard-working artists and hustlers in the music industry.

However, there were a few peeps who thought their idols should just live for the music.

See for yourself:

Shimza knows a thing or two about making bucks outside the studio. The DJ has a line of bucket hats and a restaurant, The Hang Awt 1632, in Johannesburg.

In an interview with Mixmag, he said through his music, he has been able to branch out and explore his passions, including opening The Hang Awt 1632

“The restaurant was a natural progression from being able to to suss out what people in my community need in terms of entertainment. I started my festival in Thembisa, and I know what's lacking there, and what it is  I can present to people that can be a unique and a fresh idea for them to have fun. Anything music gives me access to, I’ll do.” said Shimza.

