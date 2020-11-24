Yasss girl! Actress Thuso Mbedu in the running for Disney role

SA actress Thuso Mbedu is fighting to make her mark in Hollywood and the latest from US publications is that she's in the running for a role in a Disney series that — if secured — could make her a Hollywood household name.

According to The Illuminerdi, the Emmy-nominated actress may be joining the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in his upcoming series coming to Disney+.

Thuso, the publication says, is one of three actresses who secured a call back for one of the lead roles, the character of Riley.

Thuso is up against relatively unknown actress Anula Navlekar and Naomi Scott, who is popular for her role as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live action Aladdin.