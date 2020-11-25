AKA expresses his love to bae Nelli days after 'trouble in paradise' reports
Hmmm, things seems to be good between rapper AKA and his girlfriend Nelli Tembe after they were at the centre of "trouble in paradise" reports over the weekend.
The couple, who openly profess their love, have done exactly that days after it was reported that things allegedly weren't so rosy between them.
City Press reported over the weekend that the Baddest hitmaker and his girlfriend got into an alleged lovers' quarrel.
In the wake of the report, AKA went about his business as normal. Nelli indirectly poured cold water on the claims by sharing loved up snaps of them on her Instagram Stories.
"He for keeps," Nellie captioned one of the snaps, to which AKA replied with "I love you" in the mentions.
AKA denied breaking up with Nelli when a fan asked him on Twitter, saying “Hell Naw”.
To prove how madly in love they are, a week ago, at the launch party for his latest limited edition drink Banana Cruz, the Supa Mega was seen cosying up with his bae during the celebrations.
AKA revealed that he and Nellie had written one of the songs on his latest EP together.
In an interview with Okayafrica, AKA said the collaboration on Finessin' with his girlfriend happened because she was in the studio when the song was being created.
He said anecdotes centred on his relationship appear in several songs, including Holy Water, Mr Perfect and Cross My Heart.