AKA expresses his love to bae Nelli days after 'trouble in paradise' reports

Hmmm, things seems to be good between rapper AKA and his girlfriend Nelli Tembe after they were at the centre of "trouble in paradise" reports over the weekend.

The couple, who openly profess their love, have done exactly that days after it was reported that things allegedly weren't so rosy between them.

City Press reported over the weekend that the Baddest hitmaker and his girlfriend got into an alleged lovers' quarrel.

In the wake of the report, AKA went about his business as normal. Nelli indirectly poured cold water on the claims by sharing loved up snaps of them on her Instagram Stories.

"He for keeps," Nellie captioned one of the snaps, to which AKA replied with "I love you" in the mentions.