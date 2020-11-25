'Always remind my children I love them' — friends speak fondly about Mshoza at memorial service

Mshoza's close friends gave fans a glimpse into the woman she was away from the spotlight through heartfelt speeches at a memorial service in her honour in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

The Kortes hitmaker died last Thursday of complications related to diabetes, aged 37.

Drum journalist and close friend Mathawe Matsapola explained that she had met the star as a young journalist starting out in the industry. A pursuit for a story allowed their paths to cross and they quickly realised they had “clicked,” forging a friendship.

Mathawe explained how she got a chance to know Nomasonto (Mshoza's real name), the woman behind the superstar.

“When I received a call in the middle of the night from Sonto, I knew that kushubile ... I must just wake up and answer her call. We would speak and we would pray together over the phone, when she was in different hospitals ... When she woke up I would be there to pray with her.”

Mathawe praised Mshoza for not being fake, allowing herself to be vulnerable with her feelings and for living “her life for herself first”.

“I remember this one time in December 2017, she called me in the middle of the night — I was home in Limpopo — she called me and she was crying, she wasn’t OK ... She said to me “Thawes, when I die, please always remind my children that I love them.” And she did, she loved them,” a sombre Mathawe said.